WATCH: ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Hannah Waddingham in Rakuten Super Bowl Ad

Online shopping platform Rakuten made its first-ever Super Bowl ad for Super Bowl LVI and they tapped “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham to star in it. Watch it below.

The Rakuten Ad Casts Hannah Waddingham As A High-Stakes Poker Player





In the ad, Waddingham looks like a million bucks in a strapless black gown as she plays a high-stakes game of poker. According to the press release, the ad was shot in England’s iconic Hatfield House, an estate located about 20 miles north of London.

“I’m so grateful for the memorable experience of filming my first Super Bowl commercial with Rakuten, especially since it’s their first Super Bowl ad,” said Waddingham in a statement. “Portraying a mischievous character allowed me to take on the kind of role I love to play – one with a bit of sass and a devious laugh. I also love that this spot shows everyone can feel like a winner when they shop with Rakuten. Who doesn’t love the satisfaction of a good deal?”

“Hannah was the perfect antagonist for our story. She delivered an amazing performance that brought the character to life and set the stage we envisioned for our first-ever Super Bowl commercial,” added Dana Marineau, CMO of Rakuten Rewards.

Before “Ted Lasso,” Waddingham was a renowned stage actress in Britain and on Broadway. She portrayed the Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot,” Desiree Armfeldt in the revival of “A Little Night Music,” the Witch in “Into the Woods,” the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz,” and the title character in “Kiss Me, Kate.”

“Ted Lasso” takes any opportunity it can to show off her vocal skills, letting Waddingham sing a little of “Let It Go” in season one and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in season two.

‘Ted Lasso’ Has Been Racking Up Awards As Of Late





Since its debut in 2020, “Ted Lasso” has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and individual acting awards for Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, and Brett Goldstein. Sudekis has also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Critics Choice Award, with Waddingham and the show itself also both winning Critics Choice Awards.

Upon winning her Emmy Award, Waddingham expressed her surprise and pleasure with a rousing scream and the exclamation, “Jesus Christ on a bike!”

“Oh my gosh, I’m not responsible for anything that falls out of my face in the next 30 seconds,” she continued. “Jason, you changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girls and I will f***ing work for you for as long as you’ll let me ’cause honestly, I’m so privileged to work with you, I really am. Oh my god, I’m giving a speech at the Emmys!”

The 2022 Super Bowl pre-game coverage airs from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific times on NBC. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 3:30 p.m. Pacific on NBC.

