Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Leg

New York rapper Benny the Butcher suffered a gunshot wound to his leg on Saturday, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that it appears the incident took place during an attempted robbery at a Houston Walmart.

“Houston PD tells TMZ … the New York rapper was in town Saturday and visiting a local Walmart with a couple friends in tow. While they were in their car in the lot, we’re told a car with 5 guys inside pulled up next to them and whipped out guns … demanding their chains.”

When Benny was shot, the alleged robbers fled the scene. The rapper was then taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Benny posted a story to his Instagram account on Sunday morning, but it is unclear if he posted the story himself or if a friend had custody of his phone at the time.

The 35-year-old rapper is a Buffalo native, and his full name is Jeremie Damon Pennick.

In a recent interview with BuffaloBills.com, the artist opened up about his recently released studio album, ‘Burden of Proof’. He stated, “I just think that it tells you that, no matter what, keep trying and keep pushing and keep going because you didn’t cross the finish line yet. As long as you’re waking up every day in the morning, you didn’t cross the finish line and you’re still capable of doing a lot of things. A lot of times, I had to prove that to myself.”

He released his first mixtapes in the late 2000s and self-released his work under Griselda Records. In 2016, the rapper released the album My First Brick.

On August 6, 2019, he signed a management deal with Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment agency.

He Is One of 3 Artists Shot in Texas This Week

News of the shooting comes just hours after rapper Boosie Badazz suffered a gunshot wound in Texas. Boosie was attending a vigil for his friend and collaborator, Mo3, who passed away on November 11 after being shot on a highway in Dallas.

Sending love to @BennyBsf … three artists shot in Texas this week …absolutely crazy.. be safe out here — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) November 15, 2020

When Heavy reached out to The Dallas Police Department, they responded with a statement that read: “… an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car. The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car. The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him. In doing so, the suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in his vehicle.”

On Sunday, TMZ reported that the Dallas-based rapper was being followed after leaving a friend’s house on Wednesday morning. When he noticed he was being tailed, he drove onto the I-35 in an attempt to lose the vehicle. When he crashed his car, he got out and began to run, but was shot in the back of the head. Police have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting.

