Raquel Welch Kids: Children Damon & Tahnee Welch

The actress Raquel Welch leaves behind two kids, her children Damon and Tahnee Welch.

The kids are Welch’s children with her first husband, James Welch, who was her high school sweetheart, according to the Sun. She went on to marry three more times, but Welch did not have children with her other three husbands, whom she also divorced, according to The Sun.

According to TMZ, Welch died on February 15, 2023, after a “brief illness” that was not disclosed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Welch Had Both Children Under Age 21 After Marrying James Welch While She Was in College

On May 8, 1959, Actress Raquel Welch (Jo Raquel Tejada) married high school sweetheart James Welch pic.twitter.com/OS1YccEMRK — JB (@Royal_beans) May 8, 2015

According to the San Diego Union Tribune, Welch met her first husband, James Welch, the father of her two children, in high school.

She had two kids with James, son Damon and daughter Tahnee, by the time she was 21, the Tribune reported.

According to ABC News, Raquel and James Welch married in 1958 while she was attending San Diego State College, and she moved to Los Angeles with the children when they divorced, becoming a break-out star only three years later.

Tahnee Welch Is an Actress Best Known for the Movie ‘Cocoon’

Got a request for Raquel Welch's daughter, TAHNEE WELCH pic.twitter.com/LXZE7cctg3 — FAMOUS WOMEN (@Kevin10919728) February 25, 2021

According to her IMDb profile, Welch’s daughter was born December 26, 1961, in San Diego, California, and her birth name was Latanne Rene Welch.

She is Welch’s youngest child, and she spent nost of her childhood “between Spain, England and Italy, returning to an all-girls school in the United States,” IMDb reported.

Tahnee Welch dropped out of school at age 16 and started her acting career in Italy, starring in “Amarsi un po'” in 1984, according to IMDb.

After that, she starred in the hit “Cocoon” in 1985, IMDb reported, but she went back to starring in films in Italy and Germany after that point.

She found success in the mini-series Disperatamente Giulia (1989) in Italy, IMDb reported.

According to Closer Weekly, Tahnee Welch has also worked as a model and once posed for Playboy Magazine.

Raquel Welch Leaves Behind a Son, Damon Welch

Raquel Welch’s son Damon was once married to Rebecca,daughter of famous cricketer Fred Trueman. pic.twitter.com/2cv8bXQ3YI — Carol Challis (@BeingBoycie) February 15, 2023

According to People Magazine, Damon Welch frequently accompanied his mother on the red carpet, including the 46th Academy Awards in April 1974.

He was also at her side at the 39th Annual Emmy Awards in September 1987, according to People.

People reported that Damon Welch married Rebecca Trueman in 1991, the daughter of an English cricket player. His mother caused a stir with what People Magazine called a “low-cut black dress” at the wedding, which some news outlets reported upset Welch’s son and new daughter-in-law.

According to his IMDb profile, Damon Welch is no longer married to Trueman. Damon Welch is an actor who was born on November 6, 1959 in San Diego, California, according to IMDb.

He appeared in The Day the Earth Got Stoned (1979), Raquel: Total Beauty and Fitness (1984) and Intimate Portrait (1990), IMDb reports, adding that he has also worked as a computer consultant after graduating from Boston University.

