2 Estranged ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Reunite After Feud

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps have reunited after feuding.

Page Six reported that Frankel and de Lesseps spent time together at an event in the Hamptons, on the weekend of July 6.

Frankel uploaded a brief clip of her former RHONY co-star with her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, interacting with de Lesseps on her Instagram account.

In the clip, Frankel can be heard saying, “I guess life is actually a cabaret.” As RHONY fans are aware, the Skinny Girl founder famously told de Lesseps “Life is not a cabaret,” in reference to the “Welcome to Crappie Lake” star’s live cabaret shows.

A source informed the publication that Frankel and de Lesseps “were excited to see each other and wanted to squash their beef” at the event.

“They had a lovely time catching up. It’s all love and things are good between the ladies. Any feud they had is done with,” continued the insider.

Luann de Lesseps Posted a Picture With Bryn & Her Mother on Social Media

Both de Lesseps and Frankel shared images taken during their reunion on their respective social media accounts. De Lesseps uploaded a picture that showed her posing with Frankel and Bryn on X.

“We worked it out on the remix #lifeISacabaret,” wrote De Lesseps. The former RHONY star’s caption seemingly referenced lyrics from Charli XCX and Lorde’s song, “Girl so Confusing.”

Frankel also posted several pictures that showed her spending time with de Lesseps and actress Emma Roberts.

“A bougie Hamptons party by day… tonight it’s a cabaret… Hell hath frozen over and I am being cool 😎 and not uncool,” read the caption of the July 7 post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share they were pleased with de Lesseps and Frankel’s reunion.

“This is what I’m talking about when I say world peace,” wrote a commenter.

“Love this so much. Better friends than enemies and a lot of history together,” shared another person.

Bethenny Frankel Shared That Her Daughter Encouraged Her to Speak to Luann de Lesseps

Frankel discussed her reunion with de Lesseps, who stopped filming RHONY in 2020, during the July 7 episode of her podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel.” She explained that she and Bryn, fathered by her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, attended the event in the Hamptons and saw several celebrities.

The mother of one stated that after she noticed de Lesseps, Bryn encouraged her to approach her.

“[Bryn] likes a little drama,” explained the Skinny Girl founder.

Frankel also stated that she wanted to “set a good example” for her daughter by having a positive interaction with de Lesseps.

Us Weekly reported that de Lesseps was not happy when she discovered Frankel’s daughter initiated their reconciliation.

“After watching Bethenny’s video and still being blocked by her on social media, I realize she just used her daughter to get to me,” said de Lesseps during a July 8 interview with Us Weekly.

Bethenny Frankel Noted that Her Daughter Helped Her Rekindle Her Relationship With Her Late Mother

While recording the July 7 episode of “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” Frankel noted that her daughter also encouraged her to reconnect with her late mother, Bernadette Birk, who died in April 2024.

In the April 22 episode of “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” the former RHONY star stated that she was estranged from her mother for a decade. She said her mother was unkind and did not provide her with a stable upbringing throughout her childhood.

Frankel stated Bryn requested that she speak to her mother again so she could have a relationship with her grandmother in 2016. According to the podcast host, Bryn had a positive relationship with Birk until her passing.