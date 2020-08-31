Real Housewives Star Arrested in Louisville

On August 25, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was arrested for the second time during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to Wave 3 News, the star was arrested while peacefully protesting with the civil activist group Until Freedom. Williams was protesting with “hundreds” of others in Louisville during a “Day of Action,” which was planned by Until Freedom, according to Wave 3 News, as they called for action to be taken in the case involving Breonna Taylor’s death. Williams was arrested and faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway, along with 64 others who were also arrested during the protests, according to Wave 3 News.

On July 14, Williams was also arrested for protesting for Taylor in Louisville. According to TMZ, she was charged with a felony, but it was later dropped.

Williams’ Activism Will Be Shown on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

According to TMZ, Williams’ activism will be highlighted on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. A production insider told TMZ that “producers want to shine a light on Porsha’s fight for social justice as much as possible in the new season, because Bravo knows viewers would be riveted by Porsha’s commitment to racial justice.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming for Season 13. In a July 2020 interview with Extra TV, star Kandi Burruss emphasized that there are a lot of new safety rules when it comes to filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss told Extra TV. “We’re getting tested all the time, that’s what we have to do to be to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

Williams Has Been Outspoken About Her Activism

Williams has been very outspoken about her activism, as well as various social justice issues. Williams uses her platform to help educate people, especially on her social media pages. In a recent August 2020 interview with Elle, Williams spoke more about her activism and why she decided to go to Louisville for protests.

“I was starting to feel helpless, and while I was doing everything I could do at home—posting on social media, doing interviews, and protesting here in Atlanta—it started to feel like we weren’t being heard,” Williams told Elle. “Was there anything to do to escalate the situation or gain the officials’ attention so they could finally do something? When I found out there was going to be a protest in Kentucky, it was a no brainer for me.”

Williams continued, telling Elle, “It’s life or death in America right now, and we have to use our voices for Breonna Taylor. Justice for her is justice for all. What happened to her could have happened to any of us. That is not justice. I am Breonna Taylor, and I am fighting for her and all of us. I dared not have stayed home.”

READ NEXT: How This Real Housewives Daughter Almost Died