Where Ashley Darby’s Marriage to Husband Michael Darby Stands Today

In a September 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby revealed more about her marriage with husband Michael Darby.

“I’m not a conventional person and I just don’t think it’s gonna come as a shock to anybody,” Darby told Entertainment Tonight. “Michael and I are an unconventional couple in many ways.” Throughout the past seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Darby’s husband has been the face of many scandals on the show, including last season when he was accused of touching a cameraman’s butt.

This season, the two will also face another scandal. During the September 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, fellow star Candiace Dillard receives a text message from her friend saying that she saw Darby’s husband out at a bar with strippers. The messages that Dillard received also said that Darby was saying that he had a “boyfriend and a wife.” Darby and her husband welcomed their first child, son Dean, last July 2019.

However, despite this most recent scandal, Darby and her husband are still married. “I love my husband,” Darby told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s a great husband, and my relationship is going to withstand. It’s strong enough to withstand a lot. It’s really going to be up to us to what we think is something we can overcome. I’m not going to let the media, or the public, or the opinions of others affect what I do and how I approach my marriage. Everyone’s going to have an opinion. I’m sure there’ll be some very strong reactions to what they see and what happens, but ultimately the only person who really lays next to Michael at night and has to have these discussions is me. So, that’s that.”

Viewers will be able to see the scandal play out on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which airs every Sunday night on Bravo at 9/8c.

Darby Revealed What She Initially Thought of the Text Messages

In the past, Dillard and Darby have not gotten along well, so when Dillard let Darby know about the text messages claiming that her husband had been out with strippers, she was skeptical. “Obviously, Candiace and I have had our share of differences in the past, so I wasn’t really keen on believing her from the beginning, because Candiace has said a lot of things that weren’t true,” Darby told Entertainment Tonight.

“I took it with a grain of salt… and then it unfolds and boy, does it unfold,” Darby said to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, there’s, like, layers upon layers upon layers of it.”

Darby Recently Said That She Wants to Have a Second Baby

It seems as if Darby’s marriage may be stronger than ever, as she recently spoke about wanting to have more children in an interview with E! News. “Oh my gosh, I’m yearning to have more children,” Darby told E! News in August 2020. “I would say that if I could I would have a Darby dozen and have a whole football team of kids, just a slew of them running around. Michael has made it clear that he would be willing to have one more child but that’s about as far as it will go. We compromised and we would love to have one more child.”

Throughout this season, viewers will get to see how Darby is handling motherhood, as well as her battle with postpartum depression.

