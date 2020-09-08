‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Pregnancy

In a September 8 Instagram post, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Darby and her husband, Michael Darby, have a 1-year-old son named Dean.

On Instagram, Darby posted a video of her son wearing a shirt that said, “I’m gonna be a big brother.” In the video, Darby revealed that the new baby would be arriving in February 2021. The caption read, “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP“

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Darby revealed that she and her husband were trying for a second baby. During the interview, Darby spoke about her marriage, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Everything that we do now affects the baby, so I make sure that we have real discussions that address things right then.”

During the most recent September 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, rumors began to swirl that Darby’s husband was cheating on her. However, despite the rumors, the couple is still going strong.

Darby’s Fellow Costars Wished Her Congratulations

Many of Darby’s fellow Real Housewives of Potomac costars and various Bravo stars commented congratulations on her announcement post. Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!” and Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman commented, “Congratulations,” with a string of heart emojis.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke also chimed in, writing, “Congratulations.” It seems as if many of Darby’s fellow Real Housewives castmates are excited for her.

Darby Recently Revealed That She Struggled With Postpartum Depression

During this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers will see Darby as she shows the struggles that come with adjusting to being a new mother. Recently, Darby revealed that she had postpartum depression after the birth of her first child. “I didn’t really anticipate that this would be a journey that I would go down, that I would even begin to have those types of thoughts, so it was a challenge for me to even acknowledge that I was even experiencing it,” Darby said to Entertainment Tonight in August 2020.

Darby continued, telling Entertainment Tonight, “But with the help of a counselor and talking to somebody who can help me come to terms with what I’m feeling, and to help me see a different perspective, I was really able to see a brighter side and I’m so thankful that I have access, that I can financially afford therapy and that I am just so privileged because so many women don’t have that opportunity and a lot of women, unfortunately, do succumb to postpartum depression and it’s a really serious problem.”

Darby also said that she wanted to be able to help others who may struggle with postpartum depression. “I hope that I can just be a voice for it and encourage anyone who is experiencing it to get help, and if they can’t afford help, then hopefully there’s some resources for them,” Darby said to Entertainment Tonight.

