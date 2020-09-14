Luann de Lesseps Accused of Owing Money to Former Real Housewives Star

During a recent Q+A on her Instagram stories, former Real Housewives of New York friend Barbara Kavovit claimed that Luann de Lesseps owes her money. It looks like Kavovit is “mentioning it all!”
During the Q+A, a fan asked her, “What do you think of Lu selling her house upstate after all the drama to get it?” In response, Kavovit answered, “She owes me a commission.” The two are no longer friends after last season, when Kavovit criticized Lesseps’ singing voice, according to People. During an October 2019 interview on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM, Kavovit blasted Lesseps. Kavovit told McCarthy, as noted by People, “There is no good with Luann. I had a 14-year friendship with her that I will walk away from forever. She will never have me as a friend again.”
Barbara Kavovit IG story sept. 14 pic.twitter.com/k8QcdJgSWZ
— Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 14, 2020
Lesseps Put Her Home on the Market in June
In June, Lesseps put her house in Port Ewen, New York, up for sale for $1.15 million. The process of getting a home in that area was challenging for Lesseps. According to People, Lesseps confessed on last season’s Real Housewives of New York that she had tried to borrow $6 million from Bethenny Frankel’s late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, to buy a house that she had her eye on. Both Frankel and Kavovit had to pull her out of buying a house she couldn’t afford, and instead, Lesseps bought a different house in Port Ewen, New York. Lesseps also has an apartment in New York City and another home in Sag Harbor, New York.
Kavovit Said That She Helped Lesseps With a Lot During Their Friendship
View this post on Instagram
“You don’t lose real friends, real opportunities, or real relationships when you start standing up for yourself and setting clear boundaries. You lose abusers, manipulators, narcissists, control freaks, attention seekers, and mental health destroying leeches” Steven Barlett @steven Repost @braunwynwindhamburke . . #MsBarbara #BarbaraK #inspire #braunwynwindhamburke #motivation #quotes #entrepreneur #startupstory #makemoney #businessman #entrepreneur #money #grind #business #hustle #success #ceo #boss
During the October 2019 interview Kavovit did with Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM, she explained that she helped Lesseps with a lot during their friendship. “And the fact that yesterday on Jenny McCarthy’s show she analogized me to ‘pulling weeds,'” Kavovit claimed on the show, as noted by People. “The woman that saved you from $800,000 deposit with bankers, helping her kids, her ex-husband with the lawsuit, got her an additional over half a million dollars by creating a spreadsheet for lawyers to show that her ex-husband did not pay enough child support.”
Kavovit continued, “The narcissism of this woman and her self-importance and her blatant disregard of people that have helped her has got to stop.” Kavovit appeared as a “friend” during Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York, and, ironically, was brought on by Lesseps herself.
