Luann de Lesseps Accused of Owing Money to Former Real Housewives Star

During a recent Q+A on her Instagram stories, former Real Housewives of New York friend Barbara Kavovit claimed that Luann de Lesseps owes her money. It looks like Kavovit is “mentioning it all!”

During the Q+A, a fan asked her, “What do you think of Lu selling her house upstate after all the drama to get it?” In response, Kavovit answered, “She owes me a commission.” The two are no longer friends after last season, when Kavovit criticized Lesseps’ singing voice, according to People. During an October 2019 interview on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM, Kavovit blasted Lesseps. Kavovit told McCarthy, as noted by People, “There is no good with Luann. I had a 14-year friendship with her that I will walk away from forever. She will never have me as a friend again.”

Lesseps Put Her Home on the Market in June

In June, Lesseps put her house in Port Ewen, New York, up for sale for $1.15 million. The process of getting a home in that area was challenging for Lesseps. According to People, Lesseps confessed on last season’s Real Housewives of New York that she had tried to borrow $6 million from Bethenny Frankel’s late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, to buy a house that she had her eye on. Both Frankel and Kavovit had to pull her out of buying a house she couldn’t afford, and instead, Lesseps bought a different house in Port Ewen, New York. Lesseps also has an apartment in New York City and another home in Sag Harbor, New York.

In June, Lesseps gave a statement to Heavy about why she was selling the house. “It’s actually a great house and I’m sad to have to let it go. It’s always felt like a little retreat for me where I could just unwind when I wasn’t on the road touring with my cabaret show or filming RHONY. Because it’s only about a 45-minute drive from the city, I could easily escape for a night or two to enjoy some hiking with my dog, the gorgeous views of the Hudson River from the deck and the overall privacy the area affords. But I have recently been spending the majority of time at my house in Sag Harbor where I’ve been busy working on the launch of my new skincare line set to release for the July 4th weekend. And it just became too difficult for me to maintain two houses under these circumstances. That being said, I’m sure the new owners will fall in love with it the same way I did!”

Kavovit Said That She Helped Lesseps With a Lot During Their Friendship

During the October 2019 interview Kavovit did with Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM, she explained that she helped Lesseps with a lot during their friendship. “And the fact that yesterday on Jenny McCarthy’s show she analogized me to ‘pulling weeds,'” Kavovit claimed on the show, as noted by People. “The woman that saved you from $800,000 deposit with bankers, helping her kids, her ex-husband with the lawsuit, got her an additional over half a million dollars by creating a spreadsheet for lawyers to show that her ex-husband did not pay enough child support.”

Kavovit continued, “The narcissism of this woman and her self-importance and her blatant disregard of people that have helped her has got to stop.” Kavovit appeared as a “friend” during Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York, and, ironically, was brought on by Lesseps herself.

