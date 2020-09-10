Bethenny Frankel Weighs in on Denise Richards Quitting RHOBH

In a recent series of Tweets, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel weighed in on the recent news that Denise Richards will be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Frankel also weighed in on the other drama that’s ensued this season.

On September 9, a fan asked Frankel what she thought of the drama surrounding Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Frankel tweeted, “I haven’t seen but I’ve heard. I know & like @DENISE_RICHARDS She should live her life BUT she is on a reality show where someone’s always winning & someone’s losing. In the words of the wise prophet @CarolineManzo ‘if you hang out with trash you start to smell like garbage.'”

Then, when a fan responded to her asking if she was calling Brandi Glanville “trash,” Frankel said that she wasn’t. Frankel wrote, “I am not. I don’t know her. I met her once & she was fun & sweet. I literally haven’t seen this show this year. Like you I have been in pandemic land raising my daughter. I have just read about it & I’m happy Denise will find her privacy again.”

Frankel Has Weighed in About the Drama on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Before

During an April 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Frankel was outspoken about the drama that was happening during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Frankel spoke about the feud between Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. “Based on the way that Kyle’s talking, I don’t think it will be over, over,” Frankel said of their friendship at the time, as noted by Us Weekly.

Frankel continued, as noted by Us Weekly, “But as I said to Lisa [Rinna] by text … and I don’t know all the back story, cause it’s intense and there is a lot of backstory — but if you’re going to take a shot at that V [Lisa Vanderpump], you better not miss.” However, even with Frankel’s input, Richards and Vanderpump are no longer friends.

Frankel Helped Convince Other Members of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ to Be on the Show

According to Bravo, during a December 19 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Harry Hamlin, who is the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, spoke about how Frankel helped convince him to let Rinna and his family join the show. Hamlin said that originally, he was on the fence about Rinna joining the show, but Rinna suggested that Hamlin should talk to Frankel about it. According to Bravo, Frankel and Rinna have been friends for a long time.

“Well, I told Lisa when she told me she was thinking about doing it that I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial if she was going to do it,” Hamlin said during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, as noted by Bravo. “And so Lisa said, ‘Why don’t you just talk to Bethenny [Frankel] about what kind of opportunities this show could provide?’ And I did and here we are.”

