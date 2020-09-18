Charlie Sheen Talks Ex Denise Richards Leaving RHOBH

It seems like Denise Richards has someone on her side when it comes to her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that’s her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

“She does what she wants in these matters,” Sheen told Page Six through his publicist Jeffrey Ballard on September 16. “And I applaud her decision of ‘one and done.’” According to Page Six, there were rumors that Sheen was the one who wanted her to leave, but Sheen denied that that was true.

On September 9, a rep for Richards confirmed to Variety that Richards would not be back for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards was the main focus of this season, as her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville was brought to light. However, throughout her time on the show, Richards has denied all allegations. This season was also challenging for Richards as she fought with many of the ladies on the show, including longtime friend Lisa Rinna.

Richards May Have Left the Show Because of Contract Negotiations

On September 14, a source told Page Six that the real reason why Richards didn’t come back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was that Bravo couldn’t offer her enough money. “People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” a source told Page Six. “The truth is she did want to come back. But [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.”

The insider also told Page Six, “Bravo called her last week to ask her if she wanted to return, and she took a couple of days to think about it.” Since Richards and the network weren’t able to reach a deal, she will not be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 11. However, Richards has not publicly said anything on her social media pages about not coming back to the series.

Richards’ Castmate, Erika Girardi, Recently Spoke About Richards’ Exit From the Show

During a September 17 interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi spoke a little bit about Richards’ exit from the show. “I think the most frustrating part about all of this was that Denise could not even acknowledge what was said on camera,” Girardi said during the interview. “So it’s kind of like irrefutable evidence. And then just, ‘I didn’t say that’ … but it’s on camera!”

Girardi continued, explaining that she thinks it was hard for Richards to be on the show because she is an actress. “There’s no stop and start. There’s no script,” Girardi said. “You’re talking off the top of your head. Everything is up for grabs. Everything will and can be used. And you have to be able to live in that space. And there’s no protection from production or the network or your friends or, you know, anyone. … Everybody looks bad. Everybody takes a hit. Everybody stumbles, and there’s no retakes, really.”

