EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bravo Insider Dishes on New ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

In the words of former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin on Scary Island, “Surprrriiiissseeeeee, Hiiiii!” Get ready, because a new Real Housewives franchise is coming soon, and according to Bravo super fan and host of the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, David Yontef, it’s going to be “insane.” In a recent August 2020 interview with Heavy, Yontef dished all about the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and why it’s sure to be a hit among fans.

“I’ve spoken to certain people on Salt Lake already, and I think Salt Lake is going to be insane,” Yontef told Heavy. “I mean, there’s money there, it’s part Beverly Hills, part OC, it’s a little bit of everything. It’s the cast that matters more than the location, but I think Salt Lake is such an unknown, and I don’t think it would work if there was a Real Housewives of Chicago or Boston or all these other things. No one really understands how it is to live in Salt Lake as a main resident.”

Yontef also revealed that he had already spoken to two of the women who will be appearing on the new franchise, even though the cast has not officially been confirmed yet by Bravo. “The two women I know from Salt Lake that I’ve spoken to, these personalities are huge. I cannot wait. We’re going to have a whole new group of women to just talk to, and befriend, and talk about, and I think it’s going to be a gift that everybody needs. I have such high expectations for it.”

Yontef Thinks This New Franchise ‘Makes Sense’

While some may have been surprised to hear that Salt Lake City was the location that Bravo chose for a new Real Housewives franchise, Yontef said that it makes “complete sense.” Yontef told Heavy, “I think they were looking for the right group, and I think it really was a lot of these people are going to be off the wall and make for great TV. I also think that they were looking for an enclave and like a wealthy community, and all the things we love in Housewives, I think that’s just what they found there. As insane as it sounded in the beginning, it makes complete sense to me.”

Andy Cohen announced the new franchise during BravoCon in November 2019. “We’ve always tried to choose cities that have completely unique personalities, and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then, pick somewhere you maybe weren’t expecting,” Cohen said at the time, according to Bravo.

Andy Cohen Recently Said That ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Is a ‘Real Curveball’

Ok I’m gonna say it: #RHOSLC IS BLOWAWAY! It’s a real curveball to the Housewives franchise… #comingsoon — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 2, 2020

In a recent tweet, Andy Cohen promised Bravo fans that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City would definitely be worth watching. On September 2, Cohen wrote, “Ok I’m gonna say it: #RHOSLC IS BLOWAWAY! It’s a real curveball to the Housewives franchise… #comingsoon“

During the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale, Bravo showed a promo for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but it did not show any of the cast. Instead, it just promised that the series was “coming soon.” The official trailer for the new franchise will be premiering soon.

