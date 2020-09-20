Denise Richards Opens up About RHOBH Exit

Denise Richards is opening up to friend Garcelle Beauvais about why she made the decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to People, Richards will be making an appearance on the September 21 premiere episode of The Real talk show, where Beauvais will be hosting alongside Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton. In an exclusive first look from People, during the episode, Richards reveals to the ladies that it was a “really tough decision” to leave the show, but ultimately, it seemed like the right choice for her.

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging,” Richards said to The Real co-hosts, according to People. “You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

During the episode, Richards also praised Beauvais for being such a good friend to her throughout the season. “Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” Richards said on The Real, according to People. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”

On September 9, a rep for Richards revealed to Variety that Richards would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for another season.

It Seems Like Beauvais Will Be Coming Back to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During the sneak preview clip of the premiere for The Real, as obtained by People, Houghton asked co-host Beauvais if she would be coming back to the show next season. “Well Garcelle, you actually said that if Denise left the show, you would too. So I gotta ask: are you leaving the show?” Houghton asked Beauvais, according to People.