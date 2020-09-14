Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Puts Dorinda Medley on Blast

In a September 14 Instagram story, former Real Housewives of New York friend Barbara Kavovit slammed Dorinda Medley.

Kavovit was answering questions from fans on her Instagram story when someone asked her, “What do u make of Dorinda getting fired?” In response, Kavovit wrote, “Karma is a b****” Kavovit appeared as a “friend of” on The Real Housewives of New York during Season 11. During her season, Kavovit famously had a falling out with friend Luann de Lesseps. She also fought with Medley quite a bit.

Barbara Kavovit IG story sept. 14 pic.twitter.com/13kwLeKG7Z — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 14, 2020

According to Bustle, Medley and Kavovit were friends for quite a bit of time before Kavovit appeared on the show. During a confessional interview on Season 11, after the two got into a fight about Kavovit’s clambake, Kavovit said that Medley “always has an excuse for everything and she’s her own worst enemy,” according to Bustle. Kavovit does not currently follow Medley on Instagram, nor does she follow ex-friend Lesseps.

Medley announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York in an August 25 Instagram post. In the caption, Medley wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

Medley Shaded Kavovit During an August 2019 Interview

During an August 2019 interview with HollywoodLife, Medley implied that she didn’t think Kavovit meshed very well with the rest of the Real Housewives of New York cast. When asked about her thoughts about a potential Season 12 cast shakeup, Medley said to HollywoodLife, “Listen, I always think it’s great — not only for the cast, but for the audience — to see new blood. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Medley continued, “And when it doesn’t work out, as you saw this year, it’s pretty obvious fairly quickly. I’m always very open and welcome to new people coming. If it works, it works.” However, it was quite obvious that Medley was talking about Kavovit, since she was the only new cast member during that season. Kavovit was originally brought on as a friend of Lesseps’.

Kavovit Was Supposedly Going to Be a Full-Time Housewife

Barbara was suppose to have an Apple, but it didn’t work out, so she was made “a friend.” I spontaneously came on for one scene in the first episode with Ramona… just a playful night out. They kept inviting me back, so I showed up, and late in the season, signed on as a friend. — ElyseSlaine (@SlaineElyse) May 9, 2020

In May, the new Real Housewives of New York “friend of” Elyse Slaine revealed that Kavovit was supposed to hold an apple, meaning that she would be a full-time Housewife, but that it “didn’t work out.” On Twitter, Slaine wrote, “Barbara was suppose to have an Apple, but it didn’t work out, so she was made a ‘friend.’ I spontaneously came on for one scene in the first episode with Ramona…just a playful night out. They kept inviting me back, so I showed up, and late in the season, signed on as a friend.”

However, perhaps Kavovit didn’t want to be on the show full-time, as she recently wrote on Twitter that she was treated like “dog crap” on the show. On September 5, a fan on Twitter wrote to Kavovit, “Catching up on last season’s rhony & @msbarbarak is by far the nicest person who’s been on this show since Bobby Zarin–she deserved better!” In response, Kavovit wrote back, “Aww, thanks. And you’re right, got treated like dog crap.” Instead of saying dog crap, though, Kavovit inserted the emojis of a dog and a piece of poop.

READ NEXT: Luann de Lesseps Accused of Owing Money to Former Real Housewives Star