Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Denise Richards Exit From RHOBH

During a September 10 interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais weighed in on Denise Richards leaving the franchise. Last week, a rep for Richards confirmed that she would not be back for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When McCarthy asked Beauvais about Richards’ departure, Beauvais said, “Let me just say I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised with the way things went.”

Beauvais continued, telling McCarthy, “I think this was a really hard season for her. I think, you know, when you’re being constantly talked about, it could affect your marriage, it could affect your kids, I think that’s where she was coming from, and it was like, just back off a little bit. Not every dinner needs to be about this. I think she’s just had enough.”

During this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards was accused of having an affair with former star Brandi Glanville. Their alleged affair was a storyline for much of the season and created a lot of drama among the cast. Not many of the women took Richards’ side, with most of them believing Glanville’s side of the story.

Garcelle Beauvais on The Jenny McCarthy Show (full)Garcelle Beauvais talks to Jenny McCarthy about her first season on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where she stands with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Denise Richards, Denise's announcement that she's leaving the show, her new job as a co-host on "The Real," being a single mom looking for love, and her podcast "Going… 2020-09-14T16:41:49Z

Beauvais Stuck up for Richards During the Season

Even though many of the women ended up taking Glanville’s side during the affair scandal, Beauvais stuck up for Richards consistently throughout the season. Beauvais defended her during their cast trip to Rome, Italy, as well as during the three-part reunion special. Beauvais has also taken her loyalty to Richards off-camera and onto social media. On July 29, Beauvais retweeted a Tweet that read, “Brandi Glanville’s your source?” and replied to it, “Ok?!!!!”

During a July 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, Beauvais further defended Richards. Beauvais told Access Hollywood, “I mean, she’s been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours? I don’t really know Brandi that well. So if I’m going to stand with someone, I’m going to stand with someone who is a friend of mine.”

Beauvais Hinted That She May Be Coming Back to the Show for Another Season

During the interview with Jenny McCarthy, Beauvais may have hinted that she would be coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11. When asked about her feuds with both Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, Beauvais said that she wanted to talk about it on camera. “I prefer [to sit down and talk things out], honestly, because then I think we can move on and everybody can clear the air, whether it’s good or bad. I, personally, as a grownup, prefer that,” she explained, as noted by All About TRH. Beauvais continued, “I think we’re probably going to wait and do it on camera.”

Previously, Beauvais had said that she wouldn’t come back to the show unless Richards was going to as well. During an August 2020 interview on SiriusXM’s EW Live, Beauvais said, as noted by People, “She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back.'”

However, Beauvais has yet to officially announce whether or not she will be coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season.

READ NEXT: Sonja Morgan Speaks out About Century 21 Closing