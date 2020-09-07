Real Housewives Daughter Auditioning for ‘American Idol’

In a recent Instagram post, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow revealed that her oldest daughter, 16-year-old Max, is auditioning to be on the upcoming season of American Idol.

The September 7 post showed her daughter in front of lights and a camera while she was filming her audition. In the caption, Dubrow wrote “Watching my daughter @maxdubrow CRUSH her @americanidol audition!” Dubrow also included the hashtags #proudmom and #standby.

According to the Deseret News, due to the coronavirus pandemic, American Idol has moved the audition process online, meaning that hopeful contestants are able to audition virtually. “It has made it more convenient and accessible for anybody and everybody,” Melissa Elfar, an American Idol producer, told the Deseret News in August. “It’s never been easier to audition. You literally can be on your phone in your bedroom auditioning. You can be in the bathroom, in the kitchen, wherever you want to be.”

Dubrow and her husband, Terry Dubrow, have four kids, Max, Katarina, Collette, and Nicholas, according to Bravo. When Dubrow was on The Real Housewives of Orange County, her children made frequent appearances on the show. Dubrow’s husband is the star of Botched on E!.

Dubrow’s Fellow Bravo Stars Were Supportive of Her Daughter

Many Bravo stars commented on Dubrow’s Instagram post to show support for her daughter. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote in the comment section, “How exciting!!!!!” Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge also left a nice note, writing, “Yeah. That’s amazing. She had a beautiful voice. Can’t wait to watch her crush it.”

Other followers commented in support of Dubrow’s daughter as well. One fan wrote, “That’s amazing !!! Hope we get to see her and she follows her dreams!!!” Another follower commented, “Gotta go for your dreams when the opportunity presents itself! You go girl!”

Being on Reality TV Seems to Run in the Dubrow Family

It seems as if being on reality TV runs in the Dubrow family, as both Dubrow and her husband are reality stars, and are also working on producing a new reality show for E! Entertainment. According to Red Carpet Report, the Dubrow’s are working as executive producers for a new show called The Seven Year Stitch. According to Red Carpet Report, the show “follows committed couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationship a real and metaphorical facelift.” Not only will the Dubrow’s serve as executive producers, but they will also serve as the show’s hosts.

In a March 10 Instagram post, Dubrow posted a casting call for people to appear on the show. The casting call read, “Are you married, engaged, or living together and have been a couple for 6-8 years? Does your relationship feel safe? Have you felt like you’re not your best self and your relationship is suffering for it?” The casting call also revealed that people who were selected for the show would have access to “world-renowned plastic surgeons” as well as trainers and nutritionists.

