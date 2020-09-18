Is Kathy Hilton Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

Watch out, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, because another sister duo could be coming to your screens soon.

According to Page Six, star Kyle Richards’ half-sister, Kathy Hilton, has reportedly been offered a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for next season. Supposedly, Hilton has been offered the role of “friend of,” which means she wouldn’t be a full-time castmember, but would still be a part of the show, similar to Sutton Stracke’s role this season. Hilton is the mother of stars Paris and Nicky Hilton and has made sporadic appearances on the show before.

If Hilton is indeed cast to be on the show, it wouldn’t be the first time that Richards would have to deal with her siblings on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards’ sister, Kim Richards, was a full-time cast member on the show during the first five seasons and has made cameos on the franchise during the past few years. When both Richards and her sister Kim were on the show together, plenty of family drama erupted on-screen, resulting in some serious fights.

Richards and Her Sister Kathy Hilton Recently Got Into a Major Feud

In 2018, Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton got into a major fight about Richards’ TV series, American Woman. The show was based on Richards’ childhood, and according to Romper, Hilton was uncomfortable with the series because she felt like the show was literally about their life, while Richards maintained that the characters were “purely fictional.” During the season 8 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Richards revealed that she and Hilton weren’t speaking due to disagreements about the show.

In May 2018, Richards talked to People about the situation with her sister. “I would never tell anyone else’s stories,” Richards told People. “And I felt bad because she thought it was something that it wasn’t. I was inspired by my mom [Kathleen Richards], being a single mom in the ’70s. It was a crazy, fun, reckless time. But it’s not based on my actual life.”

“Every family has their moments, but we’ll be fine,” Richards added. “I love my sisters and that’s all that matters.”

Currently, it seems like Richards and Hilton are on speaking terms and are no longer fighting about the show.

There Is One Spot for a New Cast Member on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though Kathy Hilton may not accept a full-time offer to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there still is an opening for at least one more full-time housewife to be on the show. On September 9, a rep for Denise Richards told Variety that she would not be coming back to the show for Season 11.

So far, Bravo hasn’t made any announcements that they are letting anyone else go from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards’ exit doesn’t come as a huge surprise for fans, as she had a difficult season after former star Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Richards.

