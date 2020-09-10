Is Kris Jenner Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

During a recent radio episode, Andy Cohen explained why he thinks that Kris Jenner would never join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since the Kardashians recently announced that they will be retiring their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, some Bravo fans are urging the network to cast Jenner on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I don’t think she would do it,” Cohen said on a September 9 episode of SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy”, as noted by Page Six. “She is leaving a show for which she has total control over, why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?”

Cohen continued, as noted by Page Six, “She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show. She wouldn’t have control over the edits. I think for someone who is used to having so much power of a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Jenner has been a familiar face during this past season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as she is a friend of star Kyle Richards. Jenner appeared at Richards’ charity fundraiser party during an episode this season.

Many Bravo Fans Want Jenner to Join ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Even though Cohen thinks it’s unlikely that Jenner would ever want to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many fans are still holding out hope. On Twitter, many fans have been tweeting about the possibility of Jenner coming on full-time as a Real Housewife. One fan tweeted out this theory, writing, “Did Kyle Richards bring Kris Jenner onto this last season of #RHOBH knowing Kris was ending #KUWTK and possible having her added to the cast? (she’d never do it, but)”

Similarly, another fan wrote on Twitter, “WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT WAIT GUYS !!!!!!!!!!!! KRIS JENNER FOR #RHOBH NOW IS THE TIME @Andy WE CAN RECOVER THIS” Many people have been tagging Cohen in their Tweets and Instagram posts.

On September 8, The Kardashian family put out a statement on Instagram that they would be ending the show after their final season airs in early 2021. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Jenner’s Ex Said That Jenner Would Be ‘Phenomenal’ on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Jenner’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner, said that she would be “phenomenal” on the show. “Well, put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others, yes,” Caitlyn Jenner said during the interview, as noted by Us Weekly. “That’s kind of in her element.”

Jenner continued, as noted by Us Weekly, “I think she would do really well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls. … She would be phenomenal on that show.”

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Weighs in on Denise Richards Quitting RHOBH