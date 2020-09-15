Is Leah McSweeney Coming Back to RHONY?

While many fans enjoyed Leah McSweeney’s freshman season on The Real Housewives of New York, it’s possible that she may never be on our TV screens again.

According to TMZ, McSweeney may not be returning for Season 13 unless she gets a pay raise. A source told TMZ that McSweeney is only being offered a small raise to be on Season 13 and that she won’t come back until she is offered more money. McSweeney feels “disrespected,” according to TMZ, and thinks that she deserves more than $3k per episode, which is what she made last season.

However, time may be running out for McSweeney to appear on Season 13, as they are supposed to start filming in the next few weeks, according to TMZ. Interestingly enough, McSweeney took any mention of being on The Real Housewives of New York out of her Instagram bio. Her bio used to read that she was on The Real Housewives of New York.

McSweeney Has Been a Big Hit so Far on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

McSweeney has proven to be quite the hit among Real Housewives of New York fans, as many people have raved about her impressive first season. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Bravo superfan and actor Jerry O’Connell said that McSweeney was “the best rookie housewife of all time.” O’Connell said to Us Weekly, “It may be the toughest group of all and Leah may have done it the best.”

Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain also agreed with O’Connell during a July interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “Leah is a badass,” Chastain said to Bravo, as noted by CheatSheet. “She’s the best first season Housewife in the history of Housewives.”

Fans also seem to agree that McSweeney has had a great first season. Following the TMZ article, one fan wrote on Twitter, “Leah is the future of #RHONY, and Bravo needs to recognize that with a major salary bump. Period.” Another fan wrote on Twitter, “IN MY OPINION… When it comes to casting Housewives, Bravo hasn’t hit the nail on the head in years until they got Leah. This was the perfect choice to shake up #rhony“

McSweeney Said That Her First Season Was ‘Crazy’

During a March 2020 interview with The Daily Mail, McSweeney said that her first season was “crazy.” McSweeney told The Daily Mail, “I went into the show knowing that if I just acted as authentically and as uncensored and unapologetically me as possible then, whether I fail at the show (whatever that means), or win at the show … I’m being who I am.”

McSweeney continued, telling The Daily Mail, “I definitely felt like there was a little bit of a hazing process but the thing is I think they all didn’t want to like me but they do, so they couldn’t haze me for too long…well Ramona’s different story.”

Although it seems like many Bravo fans want to see McSweeney on The Real Housewives of New York for another season, it seems like we will all just have to wait and see what happens.

