Lisa Rinna Puts Bravo on Blast

In a September 20 Instagram story, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna slammed Bravo and begged fans to write into the network.

On her Instagram story, Rinna wrote, “Bravo #Rhobh fans- Tell bravo you want to see the fun again, you are tired of the fighting and you want to see our lives, you want belly laughs, you want fun, and you want the glamour. We want that too, but they think you want to see us fighting all the time. Please write to @bravotv tell them you want fun and joy and laughter and the glamour brought back! Please!!!”

I still like Lisa, but she doesn’t quite get it. It shouldn’t be an all or nothing situation. You can have drama with others, if it comes organically. 3/4’s of the season shouldnt just focus on one feud. Everybody should be transparent. How would you fix #RHOBH? pic.twitter.com/TuxEciUSAh — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 20, 2020

This past season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been especially full of drama and fighting. The ladies got into many fights with each other, including Rinna and her longtime friend, Denise Richards. Additionally, a big scandal was brought to the show after former star Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Richards. The season 10 reunion was quite explosive, and it left many fans wondering what next season will bring.

Lisa Rinna Feuded With a Few Costars This Season

During this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna most notably feuded with Denise Richards and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, both of whom Rinna has been friends with for years. A few weeks ago, Rinna feuded publicly with Beauvais after Beauvais shaded Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Beauvais suggested that Rinna’s dancing videos on Instagram may have contributed to her daughter’s eating disorder, saying in her confessional interview, “I love that Lisa’s free enough to do the videos and be dancing, but the dancing nearly naked is not a choice for me if I had a daughter that had body issues.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rinna fired back at Beauvais, posting a video of her dancing in shapeewear to the song “Gold Digger” by Kanye West. In the caption, Rinna wrote, “Trigger warning!!! Dancing in my underwear may cause an eating disorder! Proceed with CAUTION HENNY. I do love my @skims.”

Lisa Rinna Is Outspoken on Her Instagram Page

It is not unusual for Rinna to post her opinions and be outspoken on her Instagram page and social media pages in general. Rinna has called people out before through her Instagram stories. In late June 2020, Rinna called out QVC, where she sells her clothing line, Lisa Rinna Collection.

According to screenshots from People, Rinna wrote on her Instagram story, “I am sad to report it would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes. It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote.” Following that Instagram story, Rinna posted another one, writing, “I have decided to not shut up. Ever.”

