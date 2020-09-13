What Fans Think About Michael Darby’s Latest Cheating Scandal

During this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, star Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, is accused of cheating on her with a stripper.

In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac on September 6, Candiace Dillard received text messages about Darby’s husband from her friend. In the text messages, it said that Darby was out at a strip club while his wife was away, and was telling people that he had a “boyfriend and a wife.” In the series of text messages, Dillard also received a photo of Darby, which was taken the night that he was out.

During the September 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dillard tells Darby about the text messages and the cheating allegations about her husband. So far on the season, the women have stayed pretty quiet about their opinions on the cheating scandal, but some fans have voiced their opinion pretty loudly.

Some Fans Don’t Like Darby’s Actions

Michael Darby out here grabbin ass, and got a boyfriend AND a wife… this is tew much!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/ipsFMDZKyP — Blue Ivy's Au Pair (@MikeyTBH) September 7, 2020

On Twitter, some fans have made it pretty clear that they don’t like Darby’s actions, whether that be this season’s cheating scandal or his scandal on Season 4, where he was accused of grabbing a cameraman’s butt. It seems like many Real Housewives of Potomac fans think that Darby may have cheated on her. On September 6, one fan account tweeted, “The face I’ll be making watching Michael Darby give a weak a** explanation about being at the strip club,” and attached a picture of a character from the movie Toy Story looking unimpressed.

On September 6, another fan wrote on Twitter, “How does Michael Darby find himself in these situations every single season?! Like legit okay one butt grab it’s a mistake but then more butt grabs, sucking d*** comments, gay lover allegations, and now this?! #rhop” Another viewer had an interesting theory about Darby, writing on Twitter, “Maybe a few seasons ago I would’ve fallen for the “Cheating husband” shenanigans but 3 seasons later I’m convinced Michael Darby does these things to continue to provide Ashley with a story line. NEXT!!”

No matter what fans may think about Darby, the answers behind those text messages that Dillard was sent will be revealed later this season.

Michael Darby Was Filmed in Bed With Another Woman

Despite what people may think about Darby’s cheating scandal, a video of him in bed with another woman was leaked in May 2020 to MTO News. In the video, Darby asks the woman to “spank him.” In a preview for a future episode posted by Bravo, Darby confesses to his wife that “something happened at the casino.” Even though something may have happened between Darby and another woman, the two are still married and their relationship seems to be doing well right now.

Even though the Darby family may be caught in another scandal this season, they recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child in February 2021. The two welcomed their first child, a son, Dean, in July 2019. In a recent Instagram post, Darby wrote, “In the pregnancy peace bubble and loving it.”

