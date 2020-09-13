Michael Darby’s Stripper Cheating Scandal & Hotel Video

During this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley and Michael Darby are at the center of the drama–again.

In the September 6 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard receives a text message from her friend during their cast trip to Monique Samuels’ lake house. In the text, the friend says that she saw Darby’s husband hanging out a strip club. The text also alleged that Darby’s husband was going around saying that he had a “boyfriend and a wife.” This came as a shock to Dillard, as she had recently mended her friendship with Darby and did not want to get involved in the drama, but she eventually shared the text messages with Darby.

During the September 13 episode, the scandal will begin to play out. In a sneak preview clip released by Bravo, the couple is seen out to dinner when Darby confronts her husband about the text messages. In the clip, Darby’s husband confesses that “something happened at the casino.”

So, what exactly was the scandal that Michael Darby was recently caught in? What were the details?

Darby Was Caught With Another Woman on Video

In May 2020, there was a video leaked by MTO News, which showed Darby’s husband in bed with another woman. Darby asks the woman to “spank him,” in the video, and it also shows them in a hotel or casino bar, drinking together. In the following episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the other women receive the news as it comes out in the media.

During a July 2020 interview with Heavy, Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels spoke a bit about Darby’s scandal. “Michael needs a champagne glass, he’s always the talk,” Samuels said to Heavy. “That’s going to be a whole ride, once again, but I’m sure they’re figuring everything out. The Darby’s have a way of just handling what they need to handle.”

Darby Recently Spoke About the Status of Her Marriage During an Interview

During a September 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Darby spoke about the current status of her marriage, and it seems like the two are stronger than ever. In fact, Darby recently announced that she is pregnant with their second child.

“I love my husband,” Darby told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s a great husband, and my relationship is going to withstand. It’s strong enough to withstand a lot. It’s really going to be up to us to what we think is something we can overcome. I’m not going to let the media, or the public, or the opinions of others affect what I do and how I approach my marriage. Everyone’s going to have an opinion. I’m sure there’ll be some very strong reactions to what they see and what happens, but ultimately the only person who really lays next to Michael at night and has to have these discussions is me. So, that’s that.”

During the interview, Darby also revealed how she reacted to the initial text messages that Dillard told her about. “I took it with a grain of salt… and then it unfolds and boy, does it unfold,” Darby said to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, there’s, like, layers upon layers upon layers of it.”

