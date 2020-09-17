In a September 17 YouTube video, Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes announced that she is quitting the franchise.

During the video, Leakes admitted that she was unable to reach a deal with Bravo for Season 13. “There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” Leakes said in the video. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Leakes continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.” During the video, Leakes reflected on her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she has been a part of since its first season. Through the show, viewers have gotten a closer look into Leakes’ life, as well as her family’s life.

VideoVideo related to why nene leakes quit ‘the real housewives of atlanta’ 2020-09-17T16:38:52-04:00

Rumors Have Been Swirling for Months That Leakes Wouldn’t Be Coming Back to the Franchise

While some may have been surprised to see Leakes exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, there have been rumors suggesting that she may leave the show going around for months. In early June, blogger B Scott alleged that Leakes had been fired. B Scott claimed that when offers went out to the cast for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes did not receive one. B Scott speculated that it may have been because Leakes has been uncooperative in general with production as of late, and walked off during the virtually filmed Season 12 reunion many times.

In mid-July, Page Six also reported that Leakes’ role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta was still “up in the air.” An insider told the publication that conversations between Leakes and Bravo were “still ongoing.”

Leakes’ Recent Social Media Messages Have Been Cryptic

I hav protected every1 for years and covered up things i shouldn’t have! I took the beating so others didn’t have too and no one has protected me or stood up for me. Y’all have gone silent and turned the other cheek. You are NOT exempted from getting this same treatment 1 day — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020

While rumors were swirling that Leakes may not return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her messages on social media have seemed quite cryptic. On August 21, Leakes tweeted, “I have protected every1 for years and covered up things i shouldn’t have! I took the beating so others didn’t have too and no one has protected me or stood up for me. Y’all have gone silent and turned the other cheek. You are NOT exempted from getting this same treatment 1 day.”

On July 31, Leakes tweeted another cryptic message, writing, “If I have to stand alone I WILL.” On July 24, Leakes also tweeted, “Have you ever worked with a sociopath who used you for their personal gain to achieve what they want for themselves?” Although Leakes didn’t explicitly say who she was talking about, many people in the replies thought she may have been talking about her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates or even Andy Cohen.

Additionally, on August 26, Page Six reported that Leakes had deleted her Instagram page amidst the rumors. However, currently, her Instagram page is back up again.

Andy Cohen Posted a Tribute to Leakes’ Time on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ on His Instagram Page

Following Leakes’ announcement on September 17 that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cohen posted a photo of them together on his Instagram page. In the caption, Cohen wrote, “Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST.”

Cohen continued, writing in the caption, “Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”

READ NEXT: Brielle Biermann Shuts Down Rumors About Relationship With Her Stepdad