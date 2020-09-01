The Rumored Cast Of New ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Watch out, Bravo fans, because it looks like there are some new Real Housewives in town! Coming soon to the network will be The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which will feature new housewives living in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bravo released a teaser to the trailer featuring other Real Housewives stars in late August 2020.

As the premiere date gets closer, now is a good time to get to know the ladies who are rumored to be on the show. According to Reality Titbit, the rumored cast will supposedly feature Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Sara McArthur-Pierce, and Angie Harrington. Many of the women are entrepreneurs, like Barlow, who owns a tequila distillery, and Shah, who is the founder of the marketing agency, The Shah Squad, according to Reality Titbit. Gay is also the host of a podcast called Live Love Lab.

However, Bravo hasn’t yet confirmed that these ladies will be featured on the new season, and many of the supposed cast members haven’t formally announced that they will be on the show on their social media pages. Interestingly enough, though, many current Real Housewives stars already follow these ladies on Instagram, such as Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons and Real Housewives of Orange County’s Emily Simpson.

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City TrailerNO COPYRIGHT INTENDED ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TO BRAVO ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TO NBC 2020-08-28T23:31:40Z

Andy Cohen Said Viewers Will Be ‘Surprised’ And ‘Titillated’ By The New Franchise

In November 2019, Andy Cohen announced the addition of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City at BravoCon. “We’ve always tried to choose cities that have completely unique personalities, and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then, pick somewhere you maybe weren’t expecting,” Cohen said, according to Bravo. “We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for The Real Housewives of SLC.”

Cohen also added that viewers would be “surprised” by the new franchise. “You didn’t see it coming, but I have to tell you, in Utah, you’ve got the majesty of the mountains, you’ve got the majesty of the Mormon religion, you’ve got an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses, who live in their own universe,” Cohen said in November 2019, according to Bravo. “They hobnob with Hollywood stars who come to Sundance. It is gorgeous, and I think you’re gonna be really surprised, intrigued, and titillated by the group of women we have chosen in Salt Lake City for the next Real Housewives. Stay tuned.”

‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Will Reportedly Premiere This Fall

According to ScreenRant, many fan accounts have reported that the show will air on November 10, but Bravo has yet to confirm that date. In fact, according to ScreenRant, “NBC executives seemingly denied that this was the date.” However, we can expect that the show will premiere sometime this Fall, as that is what Bravo’s teaser said.

Fans should expect a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City official trailer to come soon, too. On August 31, a fan tweeted Cohen asking if the trailer would be coming out soon. Cohen replied “Yes!!” to the fan.

