New Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Cast Members Announced

Fans are able to get a first look at the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City series, as the trailer and cast have been released and confirmed.

On September 9, People confirmed that the show will follow Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, as their lives living in Salt Lake City, Utah, are documented. People also released the trailer for the show, which will premiere on November 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

In the trailer, some of the women reveal that they are Mormon, while others are Jewish or Pentecostal. It seems like religion may be a big theme for the women on the show. The trailer reveals the first look into their family lives, as well as their social lives, and, of course, their wealth and fabulous style. The show also looks like it will be providing plenty of drama, matching up with other Real Housewives franchises. In the trailer, one housewife says, “There’s a lot of dark under the quest of perfection.”

Fans Have Mixed Reactions About the New Franchise

It seems fans are having mixed feelings about the new Real Housewives franchise. In response to the September 9 tweet from the Watch What Happens Live Twitter account where they announced the release of the trailer, some fans seemed skeptical. One fan replied, “Idk they seem extra for no reason… we shall see.” Another wrote, “I hope they go back to basics with this new franchise. No more drunken messes please, it’s so tired at this point.”

However, other fans seem to be looking forward to watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. One user wrote, “Thank you @BravoTV for giving us Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to help get us through this s*** storm of a year #RHOSLC” Another excited fan tweeted, “REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY LOOKS SO GOOD.”

Andy Cohen Announced the New Franchise in November 2019

Andy Cohen announced the addition of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to the Bravo family at BravoCon in November 2019. “You didn’t see it coming, but I have to tell you, in Utah, you’ve got the majesty of the mountains, you’ve got the majesty of the Mormon religion, you’ve got an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses, who live in their own universe,” Cohen said in November 2019, according to Bravo. “They hobnob with Hollywood stars who come to Sundance. It is gorgeous, and I think you’re gonna be really surprised, intrigued, and titillated by the group of women we have chosen in Salt Lake City for the next Real Housewives. Stay tuned.”

Recently, Cohen also tweeted about the franchise, hyping it up to Bravo fans. “Ok I’m gonna say it: #RHOSLC IS BLOWAWAY! It’s a real curveball to the Housewives franchise… #comingsoon,” Cohen tweeted on September 2. Over 6,000 people liked his tweet. Fans also got to see a promo for the new franchise during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 finale.

READ NEXT: Could This Former Real Housewife Be Making a Return to RHONY?