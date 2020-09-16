Snooki Responds to Rumors That She is Joining Cast of RHONJ

On September 15, former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi responded to rumors about whether or not she will be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On an Instagram post, Polizzi responded and confirmed that she would not be appearing on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Polizzi wrote, “Idk how this all started but I have not been asked to be a housewife. Sowwyyyyy.” When a fan account, @rhonjobsessed, reposted Polizzi’s comment, current star Melissa Gorga commented, “Damn it!!”

According to Us Weekly, rumors that Polizzi would be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey began to swirl during Labor Day weekend. Polizzi had posted that she was in Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, and fans pieced together that Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin were at the same location as Polizzi, according to Us Weekly. However, unfortunately, it does not seem like Polizzi will be joining the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey anytime soon.

Polizzi Is Friends With ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Cast

Even though Polizzi may not be joining the cast, it still seems like she is friends with some of the ladies. In June 2017 Polizzi posted a photo of her and Gorga on Instagram. The photo included Gorga and her husband, Joe, as well as Polizzi’s husband. In the caption, Polizzi wrote, “What a crew.” Currently, Polizzi follows Gorga on Instagram, as well as Giudice. Polizzi also follows former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, as well as Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Polizzi spoke a bit about her friendship with Gorga, and debunked rumors from back then about whether or not she was joining the show. “Nope. Never. I would be honest and say yeah, but no,” Polizzi said to Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s just because I’ve hung out with Melissa [Gorga] a little bit. If you hang out with a housewife, you’re automatically a part of the show. But, no.”

Polizzi continued, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I’m only 27, I have other things going on. I feel like, if I’m a little bit older, I would consider it. But I’m still young.”

Polizzi Recently Said That She’s ‘Not Done’ With Reality-TV

During a May 2020 interview with People, Polizzi revealed that even though she had recently quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she is “not done” appearing on reality TV. “And I’m definitely not done with TV,” Polizzi told People. “I’m just done with that show. I want to do something that’s fun and entertaining. I’m actually in talks about doing other shows right now, maybe hosting some things.”

Polizzi also explained to People why she left Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I needed to move on,” Polizzi said to People. “It’s just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don’t want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom. So this season was very stressful, and I just wasn’t having fun. I want to do something that’s more uplifting in my life.”

