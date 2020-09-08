Teddi Mellencamp Addresses Rumors She’s Getting Fired

Throughout the past few days, there have been rumors swirling around that Teddi Mellencamp is getting fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On September 7, an anonymous tip was submitted and posted to the popular Instagram gossip account @deuxmoi, claiming that Mellencamp had already been fired from the show.

The tip read, “Teddi is getting fired from RHOBH. Are we surprised?” In response, the anonymous person behind the account @deuxmoi wrote, “She got fired???” The source wrote back, “Internally it’s done-Should be hearing about it soon.”

Deuxmoi IG story sept. 7 pic.twitter.com/ploo2d7gMN — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 8, 2020

It’s very possible that this may very well just be a rumor, but on September 2, Mellencamp also made some fans raise an eyebrow when she didn’t confirm or deny if she was coming back for another season on Twitter. One user wrote to her, “Hi Teddi love you in the show. Congratulations on the arrival of Dove. How are you? Will you be returning to housewives for another season? Hope so xx.” In response, Mellencamp wrote back, “Thank you. We shall see.”

So, is Mellencamp getting fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Mellencamp Debunked the Rumors on Her Instagram Stories

Teddi Mellencamp IG story Sept. 8 pic.twitter.com/JwRWkZfhpC — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 8, 2020

The next day, on September 8, Mellencamp posted to her Instagram story to address the rumors. While sitting in front of a fireplace, Mellencamp wrote, “For those of you messaging me about some rumor posted yesterday re: my return to #RHOBH-zero truth to it so need to message me worried about it or hating on me because of it. I will always be authentic and honest when things occur.” In the background of the story, Mellencamp played a song by Lindsay Lohan called “Rumors.”

However, it seems as if some fans think that her time on the show has run its course. One user on Twitter wrote, “I’m hearing flutters that John Mellencamp’s daughter, Tedious Teddi™, has been tired from #RHOBH. Please let this be true, it’ll make the reunion so much sweeter.”

Though, some users did rush to Mellencamp’s defense. One user wrote on Twitter, “What is wrong with people your honest straightforward and real. All haters need a life. I love you Teddi big fan stay you stay real and ignore stupidity you can fix it.”

Rumors That Mellencamp Would Be Quitting the Show Swirled a Few Weeks Ago

In late August, more rumors swirled about Mellencamp’s place on the show, but this time, people thought that she would be quitting the show on her own accord. A fake Tweet was going around Twitter, photoshopped to look like it was from Mellencamp’s account. The fake tweet said, “Hope everyone enjoys tonight’s episode of #RHOBH-it’s a bumpy ride! After 3 seasons, I have decided to walk away from the show. I wish the cast, production, and Bravo all the best in future seasons, and I am grateful that I have made some lifelong friends out of this experience.”

Later, Mellencamp addressed the rumors in a new Tweet. “Whoever made that fake tweet thanks for the extra press,” Mellencamp wrote.

