Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Departure From RHOBH

In a September 22 Instagram post, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp confirmed that she would not be coming back to the franchise.

In the video posted to her Instagram page, Mellencamp said, “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp continued, “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead…thanks for coming along on this journey with me, and I’ll see you soon.”

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mellencamp wrote, “You heard it here last 😂 Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go 🤪”

Rumors Have Swirled Recently That Mellencamp Wouldn’t Be Returning to the Show

On September 21, The Daily Mail broke the news that Mellencamp would not be coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before Mellencamp could even get the chance to announce it. A production insider told the publication that “Teddi will be advised this week that she will not be picked up for another season.”

The insider continued, revealing to The Daily Mail, “The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show. They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance.” The insider also revealed that Mellencamp is “boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members.”

There Are Now Two Spots Open for New Cast Members on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Now that Mellencamp has left the show, that means there are two spots up for grabs on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Mellencamp will be joining Denise Richards in her departure, who also recently announced she would not be coming back to the franchise. However, it seems like Richards’ departure was more of her own decision.

On a September 21 episode of the talk show The Real, Richards opened up a bit more about her departure from the series. “I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging,” Richards said to The Real co-hosts, according to People. “You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

