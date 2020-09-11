‘Real Housewives’ Star Puts Denise Richards on Blast

In a recent Instagram story, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp slammed Denise Richards, writing that Richards wanted to be “the star of the show.”

On September 10, Mellencamp was doing a Q+A on her Instagram stories. When one user asked if Mellencamp was happy that Richards left the show, Mellencamp put Richards on blast. “Not surprised,” Mellencamp wrote in her Instagram story. “I don’t know when and why the decision was made but anytime one person wants to be the ‘star’ of a show and control how they are portrayed when it’s about showing the truth as an ensemble it doesn’t end well. I wish her the best and hope she is thriving and happy. I also hope she stops referring to herself in the third person but I guess I have to let that part go.”

Teddi Mellencamp IG story sept. 10 pic.twitter.com/YbR1pCfA1h — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 11, 2020

On September 9, a rep for Richards revealed to Variety that she would no longer be a part of the show after appearing on it for two seasons. However, Richards has not yet spoken about it publicly on her social media pages. This season proved to be rather difficult for Richards, as she was the focus of the season due to her alleged affair with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. Many of the women got in fights with Richards this season, even fighting with Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers.

Mellencamp and Richards Have Been at Odds This Season

During this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards and Mellencamp have not been getting along very well. Towards the end of the season, Mellencamp became mad at Richards after she heard through Glanville that Richards allegedly said that Mellencamp “lived under her dad’s shadow her whole life.” The two have also been fighting during the recent reunion specials.

Mellencamp and Richards have also continued their feud off-screen. On August 12, Mellencamp shaded Richards on Twitter. Mellencamp quoted ‘Did I say anything about you guys? No I did not.’-Denise,” which is something that Richards had said during an episode. Later, Mellencamp quoted her original tweet, and wrote, “Well this didn’t age well.” Mellencamp also shaded Richards on Twitter on July 22, writing, “Alexa play ‘Shadow’ by Ashlee Simpson.”

Mellencamp Also Spoke About Her Other Castmates

Teddi Mellencamp IG story Sept. 10 pic.twitter.com/UQwBFQjdPe — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 11, 2020

During her September 10 Instagram Q+A, Mellencamp also answered questions about her fellow cast members. When asked about her friend Kyle Richards, Mellencamp wrote, “I can’t imagine the show without Kyle. She is such a good friend to all of us and is full-blown comic relief. I think you can ask any of the women and they would agree with me on this.”

Recently, Mellencamp and Richards spent time together on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Their adventures were documented on Mellencamp’s Instagram page and on her Instagram stories.

Mellencamp also revealed a bit more about Season 11 during the Q+A. Mellencamp wrote that she isn’t sure when filming for Season 11 would start, but guessed that it would be “another month or so.”

