‘Real Housewives’ Fans Have Nominated a New ‘Hottest House Husband’

Look out, Mauricio Umansky and Joe Gorga, there’s a new hot House Husband in the franchise.

For years, the “Real Housewives” shows have featured some good looking men and fans have often discussed which ones they find the best looking. Additionally, several news outlets have also put out posts about the hot Hot Husbands, including this one from Us Weekly that was published in 2019.

While Kyle Richards’ and Melissa Gorga’s husbands have often found themselves on the top of the fan-made Hottest Husbands lists, the guys are now sharing the space at the top.

Many fans who are familiar with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” have taken quite a liking to Sanya Richards-Ross’ husband, Aaron Ross. In the middle of May 2022, fans took to Reddit to discuss Ross, with someone sharing that he is the “new hottest House Husband” and several others agreeing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Are Loving Ross on RHOA

Ross, 39, has been married to Richards-Ross since 2010. He used to play professional football and has two rings — winning Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants.

Richards-Ross made her RHOA debut during season 14, according to Bustle, so fans are still getting to know her and her family.

However, the jury seems to be in agreement when it comes to Ross.

“He has a regal kind of handsomeness to him,” one person commented on the thread about Ross.

“I almost couldn’t pay attention during scenes he was in the background lol. He’s like ridiculously attractive,” another comment read.

“His voice is what does it for me. Deep southern drawl to it. Anything he says is sexy,” a third Redditor added.

“He surpassed fine. He is at foine levels,” a fourth person wrote.

“YES!!! I’ve been saying this! So fine. Sanya really has a beautiful family,” a fifth Reddit user said, agreeing that Ross is indeed the “new hottest husband” as the original poster suggested.

Ross Is Active on Social Media

If you are a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” super fan and you simply cannot get enough of Ross, there’s good news: he is active on social media. Ross posts photos of his family, including his son Aaron Ross II, on his Instagram account fairly frequently.

Back in January 2022, for example, Ross gave his brother a shoutout.

“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity. Thank you big brah @datboiross for not only being a great big brother but for being my best friend. You’ve been there for me when times were great and most importantly, when things got hard. I love you to life bro,” he captioned a post.

On May 8, 2022, Ross shared some photos of his mom in honor of Mother’s Day. “It’s nothing like a mother’s LOVE. I LOVE YOU MA. Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote.

Even more recently, Ross shared some pics of his family who were out celebrating a birthday. “Family times are the best times!!!” his captioned a post on May 27, 2022.

READ NEXT: Joe Gorga Ripped for Comments About Teresa Giudice’s Kids