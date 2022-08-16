Controversial TLC Star Wants to Join Hit Bravo Show

A controversial television star is ready to cross networks.

Abby Lee Miller, formerly of “Dance Moms,” discussed a “rumor” that she is going to be on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Today, we are talking about a rumor,” Miller said in a YouTube video that she shared on July 26, 2022. “Me. Abby Lee Miller. Joins the cast of ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills,'” she continued. She showed a video of a meme account that suggested she’d be “kind of amazing” on the series.

“Andy? Andy Cohen? Call me. You have my number. I’ve sat on your couch before,” Miller said, suggesting that she’d be interested in joining the show. “I am ready to sign on the dotted line,” Miller said, adding, “especially if this comes with a husband.”

It’s safe to say that Miller won’t actually be joining the Bravo series — but that didn’t stop her from having some fun with the “rumor” she pointed out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Miller Went on to Rank the Existing RHOBH Cast

Play

Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Abby Lee Miller Hey it’s Abby Lee Miller here and welcome to the ALDC family! 🩰 In today's video, I talk about the rumor that I'm joining the REAL HOUSEWIVES franchise in the great city of Beverly Hills. Surpirse… I'm talking about the truth. First I dealt with moms crazy about their children's success, but do I have… 2022-07-25T19:00:12Z

If Miller really wanted to join the RHOBH cast, she probably wouldn’t want to start by ruffling any feathers, but she did so either way.

Miller decided to rank the existing RHOBH ladies using her pyramid. At the bottom? “Dorito,” Miller said, referring to Dorit Kemsley. “There is nothing. Nothing exciting about you,” she said, calling Kemlsey “boring.” She did say that she hopes that Kemsley is okay following her home robbery. “I feel really bad,” Miller said.

Joining Kemsley in the bottom tier was Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Kathy Hilton, and Erika Jayne.

The next level of the pyramid featured Sutton Stracke, Sheree Zimpano, and Lisa Rinna.

“Everybody loves a good villain. And, Lisa? I wish I had your killer body — and your killer husband,” Miller said.

Miller Praised a Few RHOBH Stars

Toward the top of Miller’s pyramid was Garcelle Beauvais, who Miller says is a “fantastic mother.”

“And, I haven’t met too many of those,” Miller said.

Joining Beauvais was Kyle Richards. “Kyle. Second is the first to lose,” Miller said. In typical Miller fashion, she put herself at the top of the RHOBH pyramid.

“At the top, I was going to put Kim Richards. But instead, I put me! The newest ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast member,” Miller said, acting like she’d landed the role. She then admitted that the pyramid was “all in fun” and praised the ladies for doing a great job.

In the description of the video, Miller gave some examples of her possible tag line if she was really ever cast on the program. You can check out her ideas below.

1. “The egyptians build their pyramids, and I built mine.”

2. “Save your tears for the pillow, there’s a new villain in town.”

3. “I can’t walk anymore, but who said I need legs to speak my mind?”

4. “Nobody is feared like a Dance Mom, until you meet me.”

5. “I call it like I see it, and you’re not getting a solo this week.”

READ NEXT: Controversy Ensues After Joe Gorga Shares New Photos of His Daughter (PHOTOS)