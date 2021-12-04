Adele Slams ‘The Real Housewives’

It looks like someone isn’t a fan of “The Real Housewives.”

During a recent appearance on YouTube beauty guru NikkieTutorial’s channel, singer Adele joked that she couldn’t watch the franchises because her “brain will die.”

Adele continued, “I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long.”





However, the “Easy on Me” singer did admit that she tried to watch “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” at one point in time, but didn’t last very long. “One time I did watch one episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ when they were all like literally killing each other, but it was too much, I was like I can’t, I can’t watch,” the star said.

“The Real Housewives” franchise got its start in 2006 when it launched “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Soon after that came “The Real Housewives of New York” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Adele Isn’t a Fan of Many Reality TV Shows

In her free time, it’s not like Adele is watching other reality TV shows. Adele is also not a fan of the reality dating show, “Love Island.”

“I can’t bear that show,” Adele said during her appearance on the YouTube channel. Adele then explained that her ex-husband, and the father of her 9-year-old son, Simon Konecki, used to watch the show, but again, much like “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she just couldn’t get into it.

During her interview, the star also added, “I do watch mind-numbing TV, but if I have the urge to do it unnecessarily, I will watch something that I can actually learn from. Educational.”

Other Celebrities, Like Chrissy Teigen, Are Huge ‘Real Housewives’ Fans

Even though Adele isn’t a big fan of “The Real Housewives,” there are plenty of other major celebrities who are. Over the years, Bravo host Andy Cohen has had plenty of famous guests on his late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” including superfans like Chrissy Teigen, actor Michael Rapaport, and political commentator Meghan McCain.

During a Nov. 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Teigen even weighed in on the Erika Girardi drama that was happening on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” at the time. Currently, Girardi’s ex-husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling settlement money from his clients, and was even the subject of a recent Hulu documentary called “The Housewife and the Hustler.”

“I believe there’s definitely a way to totally separate yourself from what he was up to,” Teigen said about Girardi during the show, after Cohen asked her if she believed Girardi’s story this season. “He was probably doing long hours at the office, I imagine, and I don’t know. I just don’t live her life and wouldn’t have any idea. But she was getting all this glam done and doing shows and stuff, and she seemed really busy with that stuff, I don’t know if she knew.”

