‘The Real’ Cohost Adrienne Bailon Goes off on RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley

Adrienne Bailon is not too happy with Dorit Kemsley after seeing the trailer for the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

On October 8, 2021, Bailon’s co-host on “The Real,” Garcelle Beauvais, posted the reunion trailer to her Instagram feed, writing in the caption, “Reunited and it feels so…you’ll see.” In the trailer, Beauvais and Kemsley are seen fighting with each other, with Kemsley even screaming at Beauvais, “Let me finish, Garcelle!” However, in this feud, Bailon is taking Beauvais’ side all the way.

“Oh I shouldn’t watch this!” Bailon wrote in the comment section of Beauvais’ post on Instagram. “Tell Dorito to pipe down!!! Who does she think she’s talking to?! Now I wanna fight & its 8:22 in the morning. I’m choosing violence today after watching this damn clip. I’m pissed.”

In another comment, Bailon wrote, “This show will end up sending my ass to BAD GIRLS CLUB or JAIL. You are better than me. Deada**.”

Beauvais and Bailon currently work together on the talk show, “The Real,” which is in its 8th season.

Kemsley Wasn’t the Only Person Beauvais Didn’t Get Along With at the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion

According to a recent report from HollywoodLife, Beauvais also went head-to-head with Lisa Rinna during the reunion taping.

“Rinna and Garcelle went at it and they went at each other hard,” an insider told the outlet on September 13, 2021. “[Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season and it came out.”

During this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” there was a lot of tension between Beauvais and Rinna, much of which was due to their former costar, Denise Richards. Beauvais explained earlier in the season that she wasn’t happy with the way that Rinna treated Richards last year, as Rinna defended Brandi Glanville over Richards when rumors surfaced about their alleged affair.

The Reunion Was Dramatic for Beauvais’ Other Costars

Beauvais isn’t the only one who had some drama during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Kyle Richards admitted that host Andy Cohen was “relentless,” especially when it came to questioning Erika Girardi about her ex-husband and ongoing legal scandal.

“I was like, ‘My God, this is relentless,’” Richards told the outlet at the time. “But he has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers. And I know it was hard for him. I mean, my makeup artist, who was there, she was like, ‘I was feeling so bad for Erika. Oh, my God. That was like a nightmare for her.’ And, like, he has to ask these questions.”

Richards continued about the reunion taping, “We couldn’t get out of bed for a day or two. [Erika] probably couldn’t for two weeks. It was very, very difficult for her. It’s never easy for anybody, but she was, for sure, the person that had the hardest time in this reunion. Absolutely.”

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion on Wednesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

