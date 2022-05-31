Adrienne Maloof & Ex Paul Nassif Celebrate Son Gavin’s Graduation: PHOTOS

Adrienne Maloof was an original star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The OG star appeared on the first three seasons of the Bravo reality show before quitting the show and divorcing her husband, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif, in 2012, according to Us Weekly.

Maloof and Nassif had a rocky split, but are now on good terms for the sake of their three children, eldest son Gavin, and twins Christian and Collin. In July 2020, Maloof told “Life After Bravo” that she and her ex-husband are “very good friends” after going to counseling to earn how to co-parent their sons.

“We care about each other. I believe we really worked hard, we worked at it, to make things right for our children,” the mom of three said at the time, per E! News. “We both had to learn how to be adults for our children.”

When they were cast members on RHOBH, Maloof and Nassif’s three sons were all young kids. But fast forward a decade, and the eldest Nassif son is now a high school graduate.

Adrienne Maloof Posed For a Family Photo for Her Son Gavin’s Graduation

RHOBH fans have seen several cast members’ kids grow up on TV. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley’s children have all been shown on the Bravo reality show over the past several years. But because Maloof left RHOBH early on, some fans have not seen her sons in over a decade.

On May 29, 2022, Maloof shared a rare photo as she posed with all three of her sons in honor of Gavin’s graduation.

“I wish I could express the amount of pride & joy I have for my son as he starts a new chapter of his life.” she captioned the pic. “I’m so excited to see what amazing accomplishments he is sure to continue to have. Happy graduation, Gavin!”

Several Real Housewives stars, including Kyle Richards and Larsa Pippen, commented on the post to offer congratulations.

“Oh my gosh! Your boys have grown so much! Congratulations and happy graduation,” another fan commented.

In a Reddit thread, fans couldn’t believe how grown-up Maloof’s son looked. Some even debated if he graduated from high school or college.

“I can’t tell if this is for high school, undergrad or graduate school,” one Redditor wrote, while another commenter joked that the graduate looked “45.”

“2nd PhD vibes,” another agreed.

Others couldn’t get over how much Maloof’s eldest son looks like his famous father.

“Holy cow. I haven’t seen them since RHOBH. The twins have Adrienne’s strong features and Gavin looks exactly like Paul,” one fan wrote.

All of the Nassif boys have grown up. In 2020, when the twins turned 14, Nassif even posted to Instagram to reveal that his youngest sons were already taller than him.

Paul Nassif Also Shared Photos & a Video From His Eldest Son’s Big Day

Maloof wasn’t the only proud parent on graduation day. On his Instagram page, Nassif shared a video and photos of Gavin as he walked to get his diploma during the outdoor graduation ceremony for Notre Dame High School. The “Botched” star was all smiles as his son’s name was called for his diploma.

In another pic, Nassif and Maloof posed together with their three sons, along with Nassif’s second wife, Brittany Pattakos.

“My oldest son, Gavin, graduated from high school yesterday!” Nassif captioned the post. “It was one of the most memorable moments of his life… and mine. Gav, I remember you being born like it was yesterday, but what actually happened yesterday was I got to see you walk across that stage and receive your high school diploma. Next, you’re off to college this fall and I’ve never been more proud.“

