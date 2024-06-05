Former RHOBH Star’s Infant Son Was Nearly Kidnapped

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof discussed a scary situation in which one of her kids was nearly kidnapped 19 years ago.

On an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Maloof recalled the incident, which occurred in a Neiman Marcus store.

“My nanny and I were there and security was over further away and this lady came up and my son was crying and she actually took him out of my nanny’s hands and started going towards the elevator. Thank god I had security, but he was in the back looking. The whole thing went down in seconds. It was, and that’s at Neiman Marcus, but I guess it makes sense if you’re looking for kids that come from wealth,” Maloof told Lewis.

Maloof said the police came and called the whole situation “terrible.” Thankfully, her son wasn’t harmed. She and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, share three sons, Gavin, 20, and twins Colin and Christian, 18. It’s unclear which child was involved in the incident.

Adrienne Maloof Said the Incident Happened in ‘Seconds’

Maloof was an OG cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She starred in a full-time role for the first three seasons of the franchise. She has appeared as a guest several times since leaving the show in 2013.

The incident involving the near-kidnapping of Maloof’s son predated her time on RHOBH. The first season of the franchise aired in 2010, but Maloof explained that the Neiman Marcus incident happened sometime around 2005.

She told Lewis that the “weird” woman who tried abducting her son ended up in handcuffs.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god. No, no, no, no,’ and she’s running towards the elevator, the escalator, you know, going down and security comes over and then they call the police and we were watching and she was a little weird. She was by herself and you know upstairs where the men’s department is and the little restaurant there or the little bar there?” Maloof recalled.

She said the woman could have “easily” escaped, but police “got her.”

Adrienne Maloof & Paul Nassif’s Twins Graduated From High School in 2024

Flash forward to 2024 and Maloof and Nassif’s three kids are all grown. In fact, their twins just graduated from high school.

“So proud of my beautiful boys on their graduation day. Bittersweet as they move onto the next chapter of their lives,” Maloof captioned an Instagram post on June 1.

Meanwhile, Nassif also shared an Instagram post that included a sweet message to his sons.

“I can’t believe my baby boys… my twins… graduated high school today! @Christian.nassif and @Collin.nassif, you’ve made it so easy to be your dad; it’s truly the easiest job I’ve ever had. You both are such great kids, or should I say young men. You mean everything to me. I’ll be here for you every step of the way, but I truly couldn’t be any prouder of you or more excited about what the future has in store for you both. I love you forever,” he wrote.

Maloof and Nassif’s oldest son, Gavin, is set to graduate from San Diego State University in 2026.

