Adrienne Maloof & Paul Nassif’s 3 Sons Are All Grown Up: PHOTO

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof and her ex-husband, Paul Nassif, have three sons together. When Maloof first joined the cast in 2011, her boys her young — but flash forward 13 years, and they’ve all grown into young men.

On June 6, 2023, Nassif shared a photo of his family, including his wife Brittany Nassif (nee Pattakos), and their daughter, Paulina, as well as his three sons with Maloof — Gavin, Colin and Christian.

“The best birthday presents I could’ve asked for,” Paul Nassif captioned an Instagram post of the whole family posing together on a beach.

Paul Nassif and his wife exchanged vows in Greece in 2019. They welcomed their daughter the following October.

“Our beautiful baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif was born yesterday, October 12th at 7:42 AM weighing 7 lbs. & 13 oz. Paulina, meet everyone. Everyone, meet our new angel, Paulina. Mama and Paulina are both healthy and resting! Thank you for the love and support throughout this journey. We love you all,” the proud dad captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adrienne Maloof & Paul Nassif’s Oldest Son Is in College & the Twins Are Finishing Up High School

For the most part, Paul Nassif received a great deal of “happy birthday” messages from fans in the comments section of his post. Quite a few Instagram users also commented on his “beautiful family.”

“Doctor beautiful family I wishing many more years and health happy birthday,” one comment read.

“Such Beautiful Gifts. Happy Birthday Dr Paul. You are a blessed man,” another Instagram user said.

Neither Maloof nor Paul Nassif share pictures of their three sons frequently, and generally save their social media uploads for special occasions. Maloof shared a photo of her three boys in March 2023 after they attended a family wedding together.

“Aww, your boys all grown up! All so handsome!!” one person wrote at the time.

“Look at the twins! You all look lovely. @adriennemaloof for Lyfe,” someone else added.

Maloof was a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for the first three seasons before deciding to skip the season 3 reunion. While she has maintained that it was her decision to walk away from the franchise, a source close to production told People magazine that she was actually fired.

“She was let go. Producers were sick of her constant tardiness and her issues,” one source explained.

Maloof has appeared as a guest on several seasons since her departure.

Paul Nassif & Adrienne Maloof’s Twins Turned 17 in April

On April 13, 2023, Paul Nassif uploaded a photo of his twin boys, Christian and Collin, who were celebrating their 17th birthdays.

“Happy 17th Birthday to my twins, Christian & Collin! I can’t believe it’s only one more year till you officially become adults. I couldn’t be prouder of the students, athletes and big brothers to Paulina that you’ve become. You boys are my world and I love you as much as humanly possible,” Paul Nassif captioned the post.

When their parents made their reality television debut, Christian and Collin were barely 5-years-old.

Meanwhile, their older brother, Gavin, is in college, studying at San Diego State University, according to his Instagram bio.

