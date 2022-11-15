SEE IT: Fans Think Adrienne Maloof Is Unrecognizable in New Pics

Adrienne Maloof was an OG member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and was a full-time Housewife for three seasons.

There have been conflicting reports about why Maloof is no longer on the show. According to People magazine, a source close to production said that she was fired. However, a source close to the former reality star said that she left on her own. “It was her decision to leave. Adrienne is very happy,” the source said in 2013.

Over the past several years, she has made appearances as a guest star on the series, but she hasn’t returned to reality TV in any sort of full-time role since her time on Bravo. On November 8, 2022, Maloof sat down for a chat with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show and several fans couldn’t believe how different she looked, many saying they had no idea it was her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Commented on Lewis’ Photo With Maloof

Ahead of their radio interview, Lewis took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his team and his radio guest. The comments section quickly filled up with people saying that they didn’t recognize Maloof.

“Didn’t recognize her at all,” one person wrote.

“I had to read to see who that was!! Why people…. WHY???!!!!!!!!” someone else said.

“She doesn’t even look the same.. she looks like marisol (rhom) mom,” a third Instagram user added. A similar conversation took place on Reddit where social media users commented on a thread about Maloof’s looks. Several people thought she looked like Mama Elsa, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Miami” before she died in 2019.

“Holy f***!! No words. No words. This is your future Jeff if you don’t stop the plastics,” a fourth Instagram comment read.

A Still From Maloof’s In-Studio Interview Went Viral on Reddit

After Lewis shared the photo with Maloof outside of the SiriusXM studio, he shared a video clip of the show on his Instagram account. A fan took a screenshot of the video, focusing on Maloof, and shared it on Reddit. The thread has amassed more than 400 comments and many people had no idea that it was Maloof in the snap.

“I’m not very good with facial recognition, I guess. I had to come into the comments to find out who she is,” one person wrote.

Another Reddit user thought the photo was of “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador and someone else said they thought it was former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Siggy Flicker. A third person guessed that it was rapper Lil Kim, while others thought she resembled former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville.

“This actually makes me very sad. Adrienne is a beautiful lady. She must have been feeling a lot of things inside to have made all these changes. I hope she finds what she’s looking for,” another Redditor said.

“WHAT?! That is not Adrienne,” added someone else, pointing out how different Maloof looks now.

