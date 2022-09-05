PHOTO: Former RHONY Star Is ‘Gonna Be’ a Doctor

A former “Real Housewives of New York” star is using her time away from the show to become a doctor.

On August 30, Alex McCord announced she had completed one more step towards earning her PhD.

Here’s what you need to know:

Former RHONY Star Alex McCord Proclaims ‘I’m Gonna Be a PhD’

McCord took to Instagram to announce the milestone accomplishment.

“I’m gonna be a PhD!! Just successfully defended my research proposal and my doctoral candidature is confirmed!!” she wrote.

This announcement comes two years after McCord’s husband Simon Van Kempen tweeted about her master’s degree completion.

“The boys and I wanted to celebrate this amazing achievement of Alex’s by watching her walk across the stage to be conferred her Masters degree but like so many others have experienced 2020 graduations are not what any of us expected,” he tweeted in 2020 according to People. “What I do know is that nothing will stop her from accepting her PhD in person. We are so proud!”

She appeared on the show from seasons 1 through 4. The couple has since moved from New York to Australia, where her schooling has been done.

Fans Celebrate With McCord: ‘Alex Has Had the Best Post-Bravo Trajectory of All Time’

The fans of the show shared in the celebration by discussing the announcement on Reddit.

“This is the doctor I need in my life,” someone wrote.

“That’s Dr.Alex to us ala Dr.Wendy!” a fan said. “I’m so proud of Alex!”

A fan commented saying, “Alex has had the best post-Bravo trajectory of all time. And now she has a PhD. So it’s Dr. Johan face.”

“Yay for Alex, I think she’ll make a great psychologist and a PhD, once she finishes it, is such an incredible accomplishment. She has probably the highest emotional intelligence I’ve ever seen in a housewife. Love her!” someone wrote.

Someone else wrote, “I love her bio. So nice & simple. No mention of housewives to be seen, as if it were just a fun moment in her life but didn’t define the rest of her life ya know.”

“I kind of love that out she and Simon are still together, she’s working hard in school and is successful toward those goals, and they’re just livin’ their life,” a fan said. “LIVIN. So many people had negative opinions about them and they just keep chugging along, doing their thing.”

“Good for her. Alex has become one of my long time favorites! Her and Simon & his red pleather pants are relationship goals even though I despised them their first year. She’s having the last laugh! Dr. McCord!” someone said.

“People who say Bethenny was the most successful NY housewife to come from season 1, I always respond with Alex instead,” a fan pointed out. “She may not be as wealthy as Bethenny, but she has a successful career, happy healthy family, and went for a life change and made it work. Meanwhile Bethenny may be rich as f***, but with issues ongoing with her ex and the lack of ability to maintaining close friends, I’d much rather have Alex’s life.”

Someone wrote, “I actually think she’s had one of the most successful post-RH lives. While she and Simon were bitter and tried to grasp at fame at the end, they eventually charted a new path, built a happy life, are still married and are achieving new professional goals – that are totally normal! It’s actually admirable how they’ve moved on.”

