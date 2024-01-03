Alex McCord & Simon Van Kempen Return to New York City

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Alex McCord and her husband Simon van Kempen left the Big Apple to move to van Kempen’s home country of Australia in 2014. The couple has returned to New York before, visiting in 2017, and now they’ve shared new photos from a family trip with their sons Francois (20) and Johan (18) to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024.

“No caption needed. Bar Tabac, BFF, Brooklyn,” McCord captioned a December 29 Instagram post featuring a selfie of her and her friend Molly.

One fan couldn’t help but share one of McCord’s quotes from her time on RHONY in the comments, writing, “‘You are a mean girl and you are in high school. And while you are in high school I am in BROOKLYN.'”

Fans Want Alex McCord Back on Television

McCord shared another post from her family trip to New York City on January 1, sharing selfies with van Kempen and their sons at the Metropolitan Opera House. “Happy New Year from Lincoln Center!! #metopera @simonvankempen @johanvankempen @francoisvkempen – PS the new Carmen is amazing…go see it!” McCord wrote.

Fans in the comment section were happy to see the van Kempen family back in the city, and some were sharing how much they miss seeing McCord on their screens.

“If I saw Alex McCord at the opera I would faint with excitement,” one fan commented.

“This couple was tv gold and I’m sad we didn’t get more of them,” another user wrote, while a third fan added, “I wish you were still on the housewives of NYC. You and Simon were my favorite couple.”

“I was just watching old RHONY and it was so cute when y’all would tote the boys around on your hips!!!” another user shared.

“We need you on ultimate girls trip,” a fifth user chimed in.

McCord did film for “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”, which brought her back to Marrakech, Morocco alongside fellow Housewives Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi from “Orange County”, Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer Meyer from “Beverly Hills”, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille from “Atlanta”, and Caroline Manzo from “New Jersey”.

Although the Morocco trip was planned to be the fourth “Girls Trip” season, it was delayed in favor of airing the “RHONY Legacy” season, which features McCord’s former RHONY co-stars Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman. The “RHONY Legacy” trip to St. Barths is currently airing Thursdays on Peacock.

Alex McCord Celebrated Big Milestones for Son Johan

McCord’s younger son John ended 2023 with three major milestones. As McCord shared in a dedicated post on November 10, Johan not only turned 18 years old, but also enjoyed his high school class formal. This comes months after her September 21, 2023 post celebrating his high school graduation, where she wrote, “And just like that…Johan is a high school graduate! From preschool in Brooklyn all the way to Australia, it’s been a wild ride and we can’t wait to see what’s next ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

