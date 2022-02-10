Major Update in Alexia Echevarria’s Son Peter Rosello’s Domestic Violence Case

According to a lawyer involved in the case, the domestic violence charges against “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Echevarria’s son Peter Rosello have been dropped.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson told Page Six that Rosello, 29, was arrested after “allegedly slapping and kicking his girlfriend” during a late-night argument on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Attorney Says ‘There Was No Evidence to Support Allegations’ & Case Against Peter Rosello Has Been ‘Dismissed & Is Now Closed’

According to attorney Peter Heller, who released a statement to Heavy, “After a prefile investigation of the case by the State Attorney’s office, the decision was made not to file charges against Peter Alexander Rosello. There was no evidence to support allegations. The case was dismissed and is now closed.”

A source close to the family told Heavy that the family is “happy that Peter was vindicated by the justice system and they look forward to moving on.”

A Police Report at the Time Indicated That Peter Rosello Had ‘Placed His Hand’ on His Girlfriend’s Neck & ‘Kneed Her in the Crotch’

The son of #RHOM star Alexia Echevarria was arrested after a violent domestic assault in Miami-Dade County on January 5. Peter Rosello has a history of violent behavior, some of which was caught by Bravo in 2013. pic.twitter.com/AO1LmZ6YYi — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 7, 2022

According to Page Six, police said the unnamed girlfriend, who Rosello has been dating for three months, wanted to stay at her mom’s home following a night out Wednesday instead of at the apartment they shared. The girlfriend told police Rosello became angry and “placed his hand on her neck and pushed her backward” and she slapped his hand away, according to the outlet.

“The defendant then proceeded to knee the victim in her crotch area, causing her to fall down to the ground,” the report reads, according to the outlet. “The defendant then kicked the victim once while she was on the ground.”

The victim told police she tried to leave and he grabbed her by her arm and “pulled her back inside of the apartment,” Page Six reported.

The police report says, according to the outlet, that she tried to flee again and “started yelling, which drew the attention of a neighbor” who told police they saw Rosello “pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip.”

“The neighbor brought the girlfriend into their apartment” and called the police, who observed the victim had “visible redness to her face and neck area, and had pain in her crotch area,” the outlet reported.

RHOM Star Marysol Patton Says Peter Rosello’s Arrest Was ‘Hard’ for Mother Alexia Echevarria

While speaking to Page Six on January 14, 2022, fellow “Real Housewives of Miami” star Marysol Patton spoke about the arrest of her best friend’s son.

“That was hard for her, obviously,” Patton told the outlet.

According to the outlet, when the news broke, Patton sent a text to Echevarria.

“I said, ‘I know that you probably just want to shut the world off and your phone is blowing up. You call me when you feel better.’ So we kind of spoke a few days later.”

Of that conversation, Patton hinted there might be more to the story than what the public already knows.

“She actually had some very interesting information on exactly what really happened,” she told the outlet. “So, I’m sure she’ll explain.”

