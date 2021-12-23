LOOK: Alexia Echevarria Marries After Wedding Was Delayed Due to Mother’s Death

See the photos from “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Echevarria‘s wedding which was delayed due to the death of her mother.

Alexia finally married Todd Nepola after a long delay due to COVID-19 and the death of a family member. According to US Weekly, the couple wed on December 16, 2021, at the Eden Rock hotel in St Barths.

“This year has been a whirlwind to say the least, but finishing it off as Mr. & Mrs. gives me hope for the years to come. Thank you all for your kind wishes and love,” Alexia wrote on Instagram on December 16, 2021.

The photos from Alexia’s wedding can be viewed by clicking through the gallery below.

Todd shared the same photos on his Instagram with the following caption, “Dreams do come true… I LOVE YOU. I will show you each and every day how grateful I am that you chose me forever.. Mrs. Alexia Nepola…”

Here’s everything we know about Alexia and Todd’s wedding:

Alexia’s Mother Died on What Was Supposed to Be Her Wedding Day

According to US Weekly, the pair were engaged in December 2019 and had planned for a 2020 wedding but the coronavirus caused the couple to postpone their nuptials. The couple then planned a second date, August 25, 2021, when tragedy struck.

According to a lengthy Instagram post, Alexia’s mother Nancy had died of COVID-19.

“Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19,” she wrote. “The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”

Alexia shared a particularly meaningful moment during the wedding where she remembered her mother.

“… I closed my eyes, kissed and tossed my flower bouquet into the ocean while thinking of my mom and dad,” she told US Weekly. “They both loved flowers and the ocean. I could feel both of them right by my side.”

She also revealed that her now-husband also suffered a big loss.

“We had already wrapped up the show, but unfortunately four weeks later, not even four weeks later, [Todd’s father] had a stroke and then he never recovered and he passed away,” she told the outlet. “Like I said, the show revolves around my life. So whatever’s going on in my life at that moment, that’s where you’re capturing and the cameras weren’t around, but between him and I, we’re still dealing with so much loss. My mom and his father. … But love wins at the end.”

Alexia says the ceremony was special thanks to a ‘symbolic’ sea turtle with a ‘spiritual meaning’

According to US Weekly, Alexia wore a “Muse by Berta dress paired with a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted Marielena headpiece, and Aquazurra shoes.” Following the ceremony, there was a dinner at Bonito and champagne at Bagatelle.

“I’m a wife!!! (A real one.) It still feels like a dream I can’t even put into words,” Alexia told the outlet. “[It was] perfect for us! Truly everything we wanted. Just him and I. … We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.”

Alexia also revealed a sea turtle made an appearance during the wedding ceremony.

“Our favorite moment of the ceremony was when a big sea turtle came up to above the water. I knew there was a symbolic and spiritual meaning and the universe trying to tell me something,” she told the outlet. “Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!”

