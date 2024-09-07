‘Housewives’ OG Seen on ‘PDA-Filled’ Getaway With Husband Amidst Pending Divorce

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola’s husband Todd Nepola filed for divorce in April 2024, before production had picked up for season 7 of the Bravo series.

Months later, Page Six confirmed that the couple was spotted on a getaway during Labor Day weekend. According to the outlet, a source spotted the couple spending “the entire holiday weekend at the Breakers in Palm Beach. They didn’t leave the hotel once.”

The source saw the couple out at dinner in the hotel’s restaurant. “They weren’t shy about packing on the PDA, even kissing, cuddling and holding hands in front of fellow hotel guests,” the witness shared. “They were all over each other. Their chemistry is still off the charts.”

Alexia Nepola Admitted She Still Hooked Up With Todd After Divorce Filing

News of the Nepola’s sharing physical affection is not completely out of the ordinary despite their pending divorce, as Alexia confirmed she and Todd were still getting intimate during an interview on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast on June 15.

After Mellencamp asked if she and Todd had “made out or had any sort of physical [relations],” Alexia confirmed “Yes. Of course, yes. We’ve done it all, yeah. We love each other and we’re super into each other, it’s not because of that.”

Alexia also revealed that the pair had been going to couples counseling to work on issues in their communication and that her goal was eventual reconciliation. “For me, I would want that deep in my heart because I’m madly in love with him and I would want it to work out. So that’s why it’s so difficult. But you know there’s a lot there, there’s a lot to unpack. Again, I feel that being in the public eye is so much harder, and I think that’s one of the reasons that he’s struggling with it. He does not like it.”

Alexia Nepola Has Been Travelling All Summer

While Alexia is now back home in Miami and spending time with her husband, she spent the month of July sharing updates from her travels across Europe with fans on social media.

“💃 First stop of my Eurotour 🇪🇸 #madrid #demadridalcielo,” Alexia posted on July 5, sharing photos and videos from her first stop in Spain. The “Ay Por Favor” podcast host added more clips from her time in Madrid in a July 9 post, writing in the caption, “Hasta la proximal!” which translates to “Until next time!”

The next stop for Alexia was Paris, France. She first shared photos from this leg of her trip on July 13, with another update on July 15. Her post on the 15th included photos of Nepola posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, adorned with the Olympic logo, as well as the Arc de Triomphe, which had the Paralympic logo on it, ahead of the 2024 Games.

After Paris, Alexia shared that she spent “48 hours in London with no luggage – just some makeup, a perfume, delicious food and great company ❤️ 🇬🇧,” in a July 17 post.

Last on her list, Alexia traveled to Eastern Europe, spending time in the Balkan country of Montenegro. She wrote in a July 20 post, “First time in Montenegro, and WOW… There are no words for how breathtaking this place is 💙 🇲🇪.” The Montenegro post was filled with photos and videos of Alexia basking in the beauty of the Adriatic Sea.

