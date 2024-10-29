‘Housewives’ Star & Husband File to Pause Pending Divorce Process

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola and her husband Todd Nepola have experienced quite the rollercoaster of ups and downs in their relationship over the past year. After Todd filed for divorce in April 2024, Alexia released a statement saying she was shocked by his decision.

Months later, Alexia admitted that she and Todd still hooked up, and as recently as September 2024 the estranged couple were spotted on a “PDA-filled” getaway in Palm Beach, Florida.

Now, the Nepolas’ divorce is in question as Us Weekly reported on October 24 that Alexia and Todd had both filed papers requesting a 90-day pause on their proceedings, that would delay their divorce until at least 2025. “Alexia and Todd’s divorce is up in the air,” a source told the outlet.

Alexia & Todd Nepola Are Working on Their Marriage

Us Weekly’s source went on to share, “They are trying to see what’s best for them, even if that means reconciling. They are still in contact and are still trying to figure out what it all looks like for them. They are figuring out what is the best decision moving forward for all of them.”

Despite the lingering divorce filing, the Nepolas have been putting in the work on their marriage for quite some time now. Alexia appeared on the June 15 episode on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s iHeart Radio podcast “Two Ts in a Pod”, and explained her and Todd’s efforts to reconcile to the “Orange County” and “Beverly Hills” Housewives.

“Yes. Of course, yes,” Alexia said when asked if she and Todd were still physically intimate despite his filing. “We’ve done it all, yeah. We love each other and we’re super into each other, it’s not because of that… I just believe we have to have better communication. I think we’re both strong people and I think that we struggle with the way that we communicate.”

Alexia then confirmed that she and Todd had been to couple’s therapy, and her end goal would be a reconciliation. “I’m madly in love with him and I would want it to work out. So that’s why it’s so difficult. But you know there’s a lot there, there’s a lot to unpack. Again, I feel that being in the public eye is so much harder, and I think that’s one of the reasons that he’s struggling with it. He does not like it,” Alexia said.

Alexia Nepola Moved Into a New House

On season 6 of RHOM, fans saw as Alexia and Todd had to suddenly pack up and move out of their apartment, finding a smaller temporary apartment while they searched for something more permanent.

In an October 3 Instagram post, Alexia confirmed that she had moved into her new home and was partnering with Miami’s Clima Home for help with the decor for her outdoor spaces. Nepola gave fans updates throughout the month and showed off the final outdoor space reveal in an October 29 update.

While Alexia’s son Frankie went along the decorating journey with her, it is unclear if Todd is joining them in the new house or if she is living there alone with her son.

