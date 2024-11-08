Kyle Richards’ Daughter Flashes Diamond Ring in New Video With Longtime Love

Kyle Richards’ daughter Alexia Umansky appears to be engaged.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s second-eldest daughter was caught wearing a large diamond ring in a Facetime video posted by a friend on November 7, 2024.

An Instagram story posted by Shelby Mo showed Umansky, 28, posed with her hand covering her mouth and a big diamond ring on her finger. Her longtime boyfriend Jake Zingerman stood smiling beside her. The photo was captioned with heart and diamond ring emoji and “I AM NOT OKAYYYYY” with Umansky and Zingerman both tagged.

Alexia is the daughter of Richards and her ex, Mauricio Umansky. The couple share younger daughters Sophia and Portia, as well as Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Alexia, a luxury real estate agent, has been featured on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and was one of the main stars on Netflix’s “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Kyle Richards Liked a Post That Teased Her Daughter’s Engagement

A screenshot of the video posted by @queens of bravo was captioned with “Alexia Umansky is Engaged” and “CONGRATS, QUEENIE!!!”

Richards liked the post, which also received comments from excited fans and friends.

“Omggggggg!! Yay!” wrote pal Christian Gray Snow.

“Crazy how we watch them grow up right in front of our eyes. Congratulations,” another wrote.

“Dorit is gonna call her child bride😭,” a third commenter cracked.

“Bring back Buying Beverly Hills so we can watch it all please @netflix !!! 🥹” another chimed in.

As of this writing, Umansky and Zingerman have not officially confirmed that they are engaged.

Richards previously teased that an engagement was coming for her second-born daughter. During an Amazon Live in June 2024, Richards said of Alexia, “She’s not [getting engaged] yet, but I do think that’s going to happen. I really do.” The mom of four noted that Alexia and her boyfriend Jake had been friends “since second grade.”

“They’ve been dating for four years, almost five years now,” she added. “They are a very, very, very cute couple and they’re great together. And we just love him so much.”

Mauricio Umansky has also talked about his daughter’s relationship with Zingerman. “Alexia’s got a boyfriend that’s been around for a long, long time,” he told Us Weekly in an interview. “He’s awesome. We love him.”

Zingerman has been featured in Umansky family photos and even went on a European vacation with the clan in 2023. In January 2024, Alexia revealed that she moved in with her Zingerman after five years of dating, per BravoTV.com.

Kyle Richards’ Eldest Daughter Farrah Broke Off Her Engagement in 2023

In November 2021, Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah got engaged to Alex Manos during filming for “Buying Beverly Hills.”

But the wedding planning was slow. Nearly one year after Manos popped the question, Farrah, 36, told Us Weekly her wedding plans were “going.” “I got my dress and that’s about it,” she said in October 2022. “But we are getting closer to finalizing some things or at least, you know, starting that whole process. Do not have a date set.”

In April 2023, Farrah was also asked how her wedding planning was going. She told E! News, “Planning is not going great.”

Five months later, rumors surfaced that Farrah ended her engagement to Manos.

Fans later saw Farrah’s issues with Manos play out during the second season of “Buying Beverly Hills” when it aired in early 2024. In one confessional scene, she admitted things had “stalled” in her relationship.

As her relationship ended, Farrah said, “This is not what I wanted. This is the person I wanted to be with. …It was, like, the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. My gut was telling me something, and I think I made the right choice,” she added, per BravoTV.com.

She also told Entertainment Tonight it was “really hard” to have such a “sensitive subject” play out on reality TV.