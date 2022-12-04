Alexia Umansky’s ‘Ex’ Gives Update on Their Relationship Now

Alexia Umansky’s co-star — and former hookup partner— gave an update on their relationship.

The daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran, Kyle Richards, stars on the Netflix reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.” During season one, it was revealed that years ago, she used to make out with Joey Ben-Zvi, a fellow realtor on the show. Not only that, but the hookups supposedly took place in her dad Mauricio Umansky’s car when the two were teens.

On “Buying Beverly Hills,” Alexia, 26, asked Joey if he still had any romantic feelings for her, and he made it clear that he was focused on his career at The Agency, the firm owned by her dad.

When Alexia told Joey that she will always love him, he replied, “You’re someone that I’ve cared about since the moment I met you.”

In a confessional, Joey he did admit that he had feelings for Alexia. “But I work with her, her father, and her sister, so I always knew it was not an option,” he added. “If work weren’t in the picture, maybe.”

Joey Ben-Zvi Revealed Where He Stands With Alexia Umansky Now

Filming for “Buying Beverly Hills” wrapped months ago. So with Bravo’s cameras now out of the way, has anything changed between the two?

In an interview with Metro, Joey revealed that he is happy that his long friendship with Alexia survived their past fling and their awkward conversations on the Netflix reality show.

“I’m super grateful that, with everything in our past, we remain the best of friends and have a very good relationship,” he said. “[I’m] just grateful for the relationship that we have. It’s always just a good vibe.”

Joey admitted that since finding fame on reality TV, his direct messages from fans are exploding. “My DMs are so frothy right now, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “I have every single type of person you can ever imagine in my DMs, shooting their shot, and I love it.”

Alexia Umansky is in a Serious Relationship With Jake Zingerman

While Joey is single, Alexia has been in a longtime relationship. In an interview with Us Weekly, she opened up about her past with Joey. “It’s not your everyday situation where you kind of make out with your high school friend and then you talk about it three years later on TV while you have a boyfriend,” she admitted.

“Alexia’s got a boyfriend that’s been around for a long, long time,” her dad Mauricio explained. “He’s awesome. We love him.”

According to BravoTV.com, Alexia recently celebrated three years with her boyfriend, Jake Zingerman. The two spent time a romantic weekend at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu, California, to mark their three-year anniversary.

In June 2021, Zingerman posted a sweet message to Alexia on Instagram. He shared a series of photos of them with the caption, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Life wouldn’t be the same without you. I love you more than more.”

The “Buying Beverly Hills” star has also shared many photos of her and Zingerman on her Instagram page over the past three years.

