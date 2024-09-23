RHOC Star Calls Alexis Bellino ‘So Unreasonable’ & ‘So Obnoxious’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson opened up about her feelings toward her castmate, Alexis Bellino.

In the September 19 episode of “Bravo HQ: RHOC,” Simpson noted that she had a friendship with Bellino before she returned to the Bravo series for season 18 after an 11-year absence. According to Simpson, she and her RHOC castmates had a difficult time navigating filming with Bellino and Shannon Beador. As fans are aware, Bellino and Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, are engaged.

“A lot of times people will say to me, like, ‘Are you team Shannon or are you team Alexis?’ And it’s never about teams. I don’t like that mentality. It’s very divisive,” said Simpson. “And so in the beginning, it was just very difficult to navigate between the two of them. I mean they couldn’t be in the same room. You’re in the room with them and you’re like ‘I don’t know. Do I go over here and talk to Alexis?’ But then Shannon’s going to get upset.”

Simpson stated that she eventually became bothered by Bellino during the production of RHOC season 18.

“Alexis was really difficult for me to deal with towards the end. I just felt like she became just so unreasonable at times and so obnoxious that I didn’t really care. And I was, like, fine to be with Shannon and talk to her and not feel like I had to navigate the two,” said Simpson.

Emily Simpson Opened up About Her Heated Interaction With Alexis Bellino in RHOC Season 18, Episode 11

Simpson opened up about her heated interaction with Bellino in RHOC season 18, episode 11 during a September 2024 interview on Jeff Lewis‘s radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She said she was frustrated by Bellino as she did not reveal why she was upset for nearly an hour at Jennifer Pedranti‘s event.

“They can’t show you everything. We were there for hours and hours at Jen’s house because when Alexis first got there, she kept going on and on about how something was going on. But she couldn’t talk about it,” said Simpson to Lewis. “So, no joke, we all sat around for a good 45 minutes, while everyone was like, ‘Well what is it? Well what is it? Just say it.’ ‘I can’t, I can’t, I can’t.’ I’m talking about I lost part of my life that I can never get back. I was so irritated.”

Simpson also said Bellino eventually revealed she was upset because of Janssen’s lawsuit against Beador. According to People magazine, Janssen “filed a lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court against [Beador] for breach or oral contract and promissory fraud, among other things, to recover $75,000 he claims she failed to repay him” in March 2024.

“Then finally [Bellino] did say something. They didn’t show it. But it was about the lawsuit,” said Simpson during her interview with Lewis.

Simpson then said she did not understand why Bellino was upset about the situation.

Alexis Bellino & John Janssen Shared Their Thoughts About Emily Simpson

Bellino discussed her relationship with Simpson in an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said she was upset with how Simpson treated her during the production of RHOC season 18.

“The Emily that I knew before I joined back on the cast was not the Emily that I have seen or worked with or had in my presence as a cast member on the show. So yeah, definitely shocked and a little appalled,” said Bellino to the publication.

During a joint July 2024 interview on the “Reality with The King” podcast, alongside Janssen, Bellino said she believed Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter have made unkind comments about her while speaking to other people.

“I don’t think they really like me deep down. From what I’ve heard through the grapevine, I think they both pretty much don’t like me. Whatever,” said Bellino on the podcast episode.

In addition, Bellino said she was unhappy about Simpson and Kirschenheiter’s comments regarding Janssen.

“Especially in confessional [interviews], they are really brutal to John. So, for that, I kind of want to give them the bird,” said Bellino.

Janssen also said he believed Simpson was basing her opinion of him on information Beador told her.

“They’re just believing drunk Shannon comments. I mean, people think the cast know me. They don’t know me. I’ve never even had a conversation with Emily Simpson, for example, and she definitely doesn’t like me. But she doesn’t know me,” said Janssen.