2 RHOC Stars Push Back on Alexis Bellino’s Claim She Received a Bad Edit

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter reacted to their castmate, Alexis Bellino‘s claim that she received a bad edit in the show’s 18th season.

During a joint September 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Simpson and Kirschenheiter were asked to share their opinions about Bellino’s September 20 Instagram post. In the caption of the Instagram upload, Bellino, who returned to RHOC for season 18 after an 11-year absence, said that “There has been so much left out intentionally to paint [her] in a bad light” on the series. She also stated that the truth “WILL come out.”

“And you will also see the true Alexis. Because what you’re seeing on your TV right now is NOT me. I love you all, and I do not hate you for hating me. Because I would hate me too if I were you,” continued Bellino in her Instagram post.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Simpson and Kirschenheiter shared that they disagreed with Bellino’s assessment of how she has been portrayed in RHOC season 18.

“I think that everybody who complains that they got a bad edit just doesn’t want to face reality of what’s happening there. I’ve never once blamed the edit for anything. Even when I look messy or bad. That was me. I was messy and bad,” said Kirschenheiter during the interview.

She also suggested that RHOC season 18 viewers have gotten an accurate depiction of Bellino’s behavior.

“That was you. You were acting like that that day. We were all confused by it. It made no sense,” said Kirschenheiter.

Simpson agreed with Kirschenheiter.

“Not one time in the six years have I ever picked up the phone and complained about what they’ve shown. Because they can’t edit what you say and what you do,” said Simpson to the publication.

Alexis Bellino Spoke About How She Has Been Portrayed on RHOC

During a September 2024 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA” podcast, Bellino addressed the criticism she has received since filming RHOC season 18. As fans are aware, Bellino has been criticized for her romance with her fiance, John Janssen, who was in a relationship with her castmate, Shannon Beador, for over three years.

While recording the podcast interview, Bellino said she believes RHOC fans would like her more if some of her scenes had not been edited out of season 18.

“There’s so much not shown,” said Bellino during the podcast interview.

She also noted that her mother, Penelope, died a few months before RHOC season 18 began filming. According to Bellino, her conversations about her late mother were cut out from the series.

Tamra Judge Came to Alexis Bellino’s Defense in a September 2024 Interview

RHOC personality Tamra Judge came to Bellino’s defense during a September 2024 interview on the “Watch What Crappens” podcast. According to Judge, she and Bellino filmed several scenes that did not make it to air. She said they had an emotional moment, wherein Bellino opened up about the death of her mother.

“I hate to blame things on editing but she talked to me a lot about her mother passing. I had a lot of conversations with her — that scene at her house — her eyes were all puffy. We had an hour conversation about her mom passing and what happened. And they didn’t show any of it,” said Judge during the podcast interview.

Alexis Bellino & John Janssen Got Engaged in August 2024

Bellino announced she and Janssen got engaged after nine months of dating in an August 2024 Instagram upload.

In a September 18 episode of “Bravo HQ: RHOC,” Bellino opened up about her and Janssen’s wedding plans. She said she and Janssen would like to wed in the summer of 2025. She also clarified that she and Janssen “are not doing a typical wedding.”

“We’re changing it up. We have a couple creative ideas,” said Bellino.