Alexis Bellino Names Co-Star as the ‘Cringiest’ & ‘Most Overrated’ RHOC Cast Member

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Alexis Bellino is sharing her thoughts about her season 18 castmates.

During a September 2024 appearance on Page Six’s podcast, “Virtual Reali-TEA,” Bellino, who rejoined the show’s cast for season 18 after an 11-year absence, gave her castmates superlatives. When asked who she considers the “messiest” RHOC star, Bellino replied, “I don’t know. I’m thinking. I’m sorry, Emily [Simpson].”

She also called Simpson the “cringiest” RHOC star. In addition, she said she believed the title of “Best Performance” in season 18 should go to Simpson.

“Because I think she’s self-producing,” said Bellino.

Bellino also stated that Simpson was the “most overrated” RHOC star.

In addition, Bellino named Shannon Beador as the RHOC star who gave the “most underwhelming performance.” She also stated that she and Tamra Judge were the “lives of the party” on RHOC season 18.

Emily Simpson Reacted to Alexis Bellino’s Comments

On September 15, Simpson uploaded Bellino’s Page Six superlatives video on her Instagram account.

“Happy Sunday!” read Simpson’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their support of Simpson.

“She’s an Emily hater because Emily is the only one with the balls to confront her about what she’s doing to Shannon and told her she should try and take it down a notch,” wrote a commenter.

“Alexis’s lack of self awareness is ASTOUNDING,” added another.

“I am so glad you called her out. You did what everyone has been doing -screaming at the TV at home! The BS is too thick this season!” shared a different person.

On September 16, Bellino took to her Instagram Stories and shared Simpson’s September 15 Instagram upload. She wrote that she believed Simpson was attempting to remain “relevant” by posting about her on social media.

“Keeping staying relevant through all other Housewives. Lol. #nostoryline Glad I made your main page,” captioned Bellino.

Emily Simpson Said Alexis Bellino Was the ‘Cringiest’ RHOC Star

Simpson also gave her castmates superlatives in an August 2024 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA” podcast. She named Bellino as the “cringiest” and “messiest” RHOC star. In addition, she said Heather Dubrow gave the “best performance” in RHOC season 18. She also stated that Katie Ginella was the “most underwhelming” RHOC season 18 star.

While recording the “Virtual Reali-TEA” episode, Simpson said she had difficulty navigating filming with Bellino and Beador during the production of RHOC season 18. As fans are aware, Bellino is currently engaged to Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

“We were all trying to navigate being friends with Alexis. But not liking how Alexis was handling things with Shannon. But being friends with Shannon but then irritating Alexis because she feels like everyone believes Shannon. And it was messy and it was very difficult,” said Simpson.

Alexis Bellino Said She Understood Why Some RHOC Fans Do Not Like Her

During her September 2024 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA,” Bellino said she understood “why so many people dislike [her] now.” According to Bellino, viewers are not seeing everything that she filmed for RHOC. She explained that she had limited scenes as she is a “friend of” on the show.

“I would too if I was watching myself. But it’s not the truth. And there’s so much not shown. As a friend of, it’s really hard when you are really having a full-cast member storyline,” said Bellino. “And you are having this much shown and a lot left out that would be crucial for the audience to actually like me. A lot of that is being left out.”

She also stated that she believed she should receive some more sympathy from her castmates. She referenced that her mother died four months before she began filming RHOC season 18.

“I feel like everything is, ‘Poor Shannon.’ And no one is considering my loss of my mom, the difficulty I’m having filming with the ex, the difficulty of the media, and all of that. It was a really difficult season to film,” said Bellino.

In addition, she stated that while she knew she “was going to be the villain” of RHOC season 18, she “did not expect for it to go this far.”

Shannon Beador Spoke About Filming RHOC Season 18

During an August 2024 interview with Extra TV, Beador discussed filming RHOC season 18 with Bellino. She said the situation was “difficult” and “hurtful.”

“It’s an awkward situation,” said Beador.

In addition, Beador said she did not believe Bellino has “been the kindness person” to her.

“I just won’t want to have a relationship with her. Why would I?” said Beador.

She clarified she is not interested in ever rekindling her relationship with Janssen.