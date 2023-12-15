Alexis Bellino Opens Up About Emotional Loss

Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino needed time to process the sudden loss of her BMW.

“One of the scariest days of my life a couple weeks ago going 70 mph with [Ricky Santana] and [Ryan Lippert Santana] as my passengers driving down the BUSY freeway and an entire wheel/tire is in front of us and due to heavy rush hour traffic I can’t swerve right and I can’t serve left,” Bellino wrote in a December 6 Instagram post. “So I have to pray and eat the tire. The car instantly leaks and smokes. Luckily I kept my calm and got us to the shoulder and no one on the busy freeway was injured that day.”

Bellino’s post included a video of her car on the shoulder of the highway getting rigged up to be towed away. She showed a close-up of the underneath of her car, which was destroyed by Bellino having to drive over the stray tire, which was stuck in all the metal. Bellino joked in her caption that maybe her “HYRPWR2 license plate (Higher Power as in God)” kept her and her passengers out of harm’s way.

Alexis Bellino’s Car Had Emotional Significance

While nobody was injured in Bellino’s accident with the tire, her car was totaled from the damage done, and she found herself emotional over the loss.

“I’m so sad to see this baby go. I think most of my emotion comes from the fact that she was my first purchase as a newly divorced woman alone and finding my own way,” Bellino added in her caption. “I’m so connected to her that I expected to keep this car for the rest of my life until it could not run any longer. lol. At least my goodbye is a positive one in the way that she was good to us and saved our lives somehow. 🙏 🙏 🙏 ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ The car shopping begins, but none will take her place or have the sentiment.”

Fans took to Bellino’s comment section to share their well-wishes after her accident.

“Isn’t it interesting how we get attached to our cars? I feel the same exact way about mine as she’s been with me a very long time. She’s also the last car my dad helped me with as he passed two years ago. I’m glad you are safe and no one was hurt!” one fan shared.

“Alexis I’m sure this was scary. I am nervous just driving on the interstate and couldn’t imagine how I would’ve reacted this situation. I’m glad you’re all okay!” another user added.

Fans Pointed to Alexis Bellino’s New Relationship in the Comments

Some commenters on Bellino’s post ignored the car, instead making comments about her new relationship with fellow RHOC star Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen.

“Jesus Jugs securing her a Slade 2.0 for the show. #HousewifeHopping” one user commented.

“I’m sure John will help you with a shoulder to cry on,” another user added.

People reported that Bellino and Janssen were officially dating on December 5, one day before her car post. The outlet quoted a source close to the couple who said, “they’re not using labels like boyfriend or girlfriend, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together and have been enjoying learning about each other,” and that the two have a “natural connection.”

READ NEXT: Crystal Kung Minkoff Responds Live to Dorit Kemsley’s ‘Pigeon’ Comments About Her