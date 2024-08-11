Alexis Bellino Dishes on Text Exchange With Her Ex About Dating John Janssen

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino shared how her ex-fiance, Andrew “Drew” Bohn, reacted to the news she was dating John Janssen.

On the July 30 episode of former Bravo producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King,” Bellino said she wanted to give Bohn a heads up before People magazine confirmed that she was in a relationship with Janssen in December 2023.

“I texted him and I said, ‘I really need to talk to you.’ He goes ‘If it’s about your new guy or a new guy, I don’t want to talk about it,’” said Bellino on King’s podcast. “And then I said, ‘You need to hear it from me and not from –‘ Because we were going to give People the exclusive the next day. And I didn’t want People magazine to be how Drew heard that I was going to become more with John.”

She also said she thinks her ex-fiance “wasn’t happy” about her and Janssen’s relationship. She clarified that she and Bohn are “still friends.”

“He’s a great guy. I wish him nothing but the best. And it just didn’t work for us,” said Bellino.

While speaking to Page Six in November 2023, Bellino explained her mother, Penelope’s August 2023 death contributed to her breakup with Bohn.

“The death of a close person like your mom either makes a couple or breaks a couple. And, unfortunately for me, it broke us,” said Bellino to Page Six.

Alexis Bellino Discussed Shannon Beador’s Relationship With John Janssen

In the “Reality with The King” podcast interview, Bellino said Janssen, who dated RHOC star Shannon Beador for over three years, was hesitant about her coming back to the Bravo series for season 18 after being away for 11 years.

“John offered to pay me the full salary that Bravo was going to pay me, not to do the show,” said Bellino.

She also said Janssen’s monetary offer disproved Beador’s claim she paid “for everything” while they were dating.

During the “Reality With The King” episode, Janssen said he had difficulty being in a relationship with Beador. In addition, he said he did not appreciate that some RHOC stars, particularly Emily Simpson, disliked him because of the information Beador told them.

“They’re just believing drunk Shannon comments. I mean, people think the cast know me,” stated Janssen on his podcast. “They don’t know me. I’ve never even had a conversation with Emily Simpson, for example, and she definitely doesn’t like me. But she doesn’t know me.”

Bellino also said that she believes Simpson and RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter, have made unkind comments about her behind her back.

Emily Simpson Shared Her Thoughts About Alexis Bellino’s Comments Regarding John Janssen

On the August 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Simpson said she and Beador did have conversations about Janssen.

“She would share a lot of things with me off camera. And they weren’t good. And I felt really badly for her and I felt like she was dealing with a lot,” said Simpson on “Watch What Happens Live.”

While speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea in August 2024, Simpson shared her thoughts about Bellino saying Janssen offered to provide her a salary to not appear on RHOC season 18.

“That makes no sense to me at all … But I don’t understand. Like, what was the conversation? Was he like, ‘Well, if you decide not to go on the show, I’ll just pay you?’” said Simpson on the August 2024 podcast episode. “That doesn’t make any sense. You are dating. You go on trips together. Does he write you a check? Does he Venmo you? I don’t understand. Do they take taxes out of that? Does her agent get some of that? She has an agent. Does her publicist get a percentage? I don’t know how that works.”