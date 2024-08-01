Alexis Bellino Thinks 2 RHOC Stars Are Talking About Her Behind Her Back

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino says she does not believe her castmates, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson genuinely like her.

During an appearance on the July 30 episode of former Bravo producer, Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King,” alongside her boyfriend, John Janssen, Bellino said she thinks Simpson and Kirschenheiter have made negative comments about her. She said she believes she will have more clarity about Kirschenheiter and Simpson once the entire 18th season of RHOC airs.

“I think that the jury is still out on both because I feel like they are one way to my face but from what I hear, they’re not,” said Bellino.

In addition, she said Simpson and Kirschenheiter have made negative comments about Janssen, who dated RHOC star Shannon Beador for three years until late 2022.

“Especially in confessional [interviews], they are really brutal to John. So, for that, I kind of want to give them the bird,” said Bellino.

Bellino also clarified that she does not regularly speak to Kirschenheiter or Simpson.

“I don’t think they really like me deep down. From what I’ve heard through the grapevine, I think they both pretty much don’t like me. Whatever,” said Bellino.

When King inquired if Kirschenheiter and Simpson “are talking behind [her] back but smiling in [her] face,” Bellino replied, “Yeah.”

“I can’t give away too much because you have to tune in to see it. But from what I have heard — very reliable sources are telling me that,” said Bellino on the podcast.

She also said she had a recent run-in with Kirschenheiter. According to Bellino, Kirschenheiter was kind during their encounter.

“We got along just fine. And I think she’s funny as heck,” said Bellino to King.

John Janssen Said Emily Simpson Doesn’t Like Him

During the “Reality with The King” podcast episode, Janssen said the RHOC cast do not have an accurate understanding of him. He stated he thinks RHOC stars, specifically Simpson, have taken Beador’s account of their relationship as truth. In a July 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Beador deemed their relationship as unhealthy and described Janssen as a “love-bomber.”

“They’re just believing drunk Shannon comments. I mean, people think the cast know me. They don’t know me. I’ve never even had a conversation with Emily Simpson, for example, and she definitely doesn’t like me. But she doesn’t know me,” said Janssen to King.

Emily Simpson Defended Shannon Beador in RHOC Season 18

Simpson defended Beador during a meal with Bellino, who began dating Janssen in late 2023, and Heather Dubrow in RHOC season 18, episode 1. During the conversation, Bellino confronted Simpson for criticizing Janssen for possibly filming the show’s 18th season after his breakup with Beador.

Bellino told Simpson that her remark “really hurt [her] feelings.” She also inquired where Simpson “got [her] information about John with Shannon.” Simpson replied she witnessed Janssen’s behavior during his three-year-long relationship with Beador. In addition, Simpson said Beador told her that Janssen “never [paid] for anything” and took “advantage of [her].”

Bellino suggested that Simpson should not trust Beador, as she was arrested for a DUI in September 2023.

“You’ve never heard John’s side,” said Bellino during the RHOC season 18 episode.

In a RHOC season 18, episode 1 confessional interview, Simpson stated she believed she knew Janssen better than Bellino.

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Her Thoughts About Alexis Bellino

During a July 2024 interview with Decider, Kirschenheiter shared her thoughts about Bellino. She stated that while filming events for RHOC season 18, Bellino “would start in with this narrative that Shannon just has to stop talking about [her and Janssen].” According to Kirschenheiter, the cast would tell Bellino that Beador was “actively trying to not talk about [her].”

“Like, that is her least favorite topic to talk about,” said Kirschenheiter. “[Beador’s] got bigger fish to fry right now. She’s got bigger stuff to deal with. She’s focusing on her health and wellness and she was not stewing on them.”

Kirschenheiter also told Decider that she did not believe Bellino telling Beador “There’s the door Shannon Beador!” in RHOC season 18, episode 1 was organic.

“She clearly practiced all that in the mirror before and that, to me, even feels like you’re not giving it a real fair chance. Like, you clearly didn’t just think up, ‘There’s the door, Shannon Beador,’ on the fly,” said Kirschenheiter in the Decider interview.